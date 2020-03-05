Alberta RCMP reminds you to wear your seatbelt at all times

‘In 2019, Alberta RCMP issued over 9,000 tickets to vehicle drivers and passengers for not wearing a seatbelt’

Buckling up remains the simplest and most effective way to protect you and your passengers from injury in the event of a collision.

The Alberta RCMP encourages you to practice the following traffic safety tips for optimal use of seatbelts:

· ensure the seatbelt is positioned securely across the hip bones and the shoulder. The shoulder belt should sit across the centre of the chest, and never under your arm or behind your back. In a collision, this could cause fatal injuries.

· most children are ready for standard seatbelts when they are between eight and 12 years of age and are taller than 4’9” (145 cm). (Safe Roads)

· Children under the age of 13 are safest in the back seat. (Safe Roads)

“According to Alberta Transportation, there were 341 unbelted fatalities in Alberta from 2012 to 2016 – this number is still far too high,” said Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Sheriffs.

“Seatbelts should always be worn, regardless of the distance or speed you are traveling. Always apply the same sensible safety rules to all vehicles, including recreational ones.”

“In 2019, Alberta RCMP issued over 9,000 tickets to vehicle drivers and passengers for not wearing a seatbelt,” said Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta Traffic Services. “We remind Albertans that seatbelts are proven to save lives and minimize injuries. Traffic safety is a shared responsibility: buckle up, every single time, whether you’re driving to work or just around the block.”

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions. Follow our traffic safety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

-Submitted