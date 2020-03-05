Alberta RCMP reminds you to wear your seatbelt at all times

‘In 2019, Alberta RCMP issued over 9,000 tickets to vehicle drivers and passengers for not wearing a seatbelt’

Buckling up remains the simplest and most effective way to protect you and your passengers from injury in the event of a collision.

The Alberta RCMP encourages you to practice the following traffic safety tips for optimal use of seatbelts:

· ensure the seatbelt is positioned securely across the hip bones and the shoulder. The shoulder belt should sit across the centre of the chest, and never under your arm or behind your back. In a collision, this could cause fatal injuries.

· most children are ready for standard seatbelts when they are between eight and 12 years of age and are taller than 4’9” (145 cm). (Safe Roads)

· Children under the age of 13 are safest in the back seat. (Safe Roads)

“According to Alberta Transportation, there were 341 unbelted fatalities in Alberta from 2012 to 2016 – this number is still far too high,” said Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Sheriffs.

“Seatbelts should always be worn, regardless of the distance or speed you are traveling. Always apply the same sensible safety rules to all vehicles, including recreational ones.”

“In 2019, Alberta RCMP issued over 9,000 tickets to vehicle drivers and passengers for not wearing a seatbelt,” said Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta Traffic Services. “We remind Albertans that seatbelts are proven to save lives and minimize injuries. Traffic safety is a shared responsibility: buckle up, every single time, whether you’re driving to work or just around the block.”

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions. Follow our traffic safety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

-Submitted

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian troops on alert as novel coronavirus outbreak spreads to Iraq
Next story
Toronto boy, 14, still missing hours after Amber Alert; believed abducted

Just Posted

Alberta RCMP reminds you to wear your seatbelt at all times

‘In 2019, Alberta RCMP issued over 9,000 tickets to vehicle drivers and passengers for not wearing a seatbelt’

Sylvan Lake Wranglers clinch Game 7, heading to division final

The Wrangler beat the Red Deer Viper in Game 7 of the semi-final series

Sylvan Lake celebrating spring’s arrival with The Meltdown

The Meltdown is a re-worked and improved version of last year’s Kites on Ice event

Eckville author pens thoughtful look at faith, religion and God in first book

Clinton Bezan published his first book “Truth Cries Out” in early February

David Thompson High School to house K-12 students

The temporary arrangement allows construction of new high school and elementary school

VIDEO: Ottawa considering funds to help people, business as COVID-19 spreads

The risk of community transmission of the virus is still considered low in Canada

Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Most airlines will waive the fee for changes made at least 14 days before travel

Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit charge five and execute search warrant

CADCRU located a stolen truck at a residential property while patrolling a known crime hotspot

Supreme Court will not hear B.C. groups’ Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

As usual, the Supreme Court did not give any reasons for its decision

It’s up to all Wet’suwet’en people to work through agreement: Bellegarde

The focus of the draft agreement is Wet’suwet’en rights and land title

Alberta to fund $100M to upgrade operating suites, reduce surgery wait lists

Health Minister says that will mean about 30,000 more surgeries yearly by 2023

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigating suspicious death

Male was confirmed deceased at the scene

PODCAST: Super Tuesday with Burman University Politicial Scientist Marc Froese

The Expert welcomes frequent collaborator to discuss US Democratic Primary

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Most Read