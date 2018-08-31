Alberta RCMP shares Back-to-School #TrafficSafety tips ahead of Labour Day long weekend

Alberta RCMP are reminding motorists to drive carefully this long weekend and back to school season

September is almost here and Back-to-School season is in full gear. Police expect Alberta highways to experience increased traffic with people returning from their holidays, Labour Day long weekend, as well as public transit and school buses operating their regular routes. The Alberta RCMP reminds all road users, students, parents and drivers alike, that #TrafficSafety is a shared responsibility between all road users.

During Labour Day long weekend last year (Sept. 1-4, 2017), there were 394 motor vehicle collisions (MVC) in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction alone, out of which four involved fatalities and 47 involved injuries. In 2017, speeding was believed to be a factor in at least one out of five fatal MVCs and impairment by alcohol or drugs was a factor in at least one out of three fatal MVCs.

Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Traffic Sheriffs, says, “Our number one priority in Integrated Traffic Units is to ensure that all road users are safe. As we head into the Labour Day long weekend, we remind drivers to share the road with other motorists and to respect the law.” Supt. Gardner adds that “Speeding and impairment by alcohol and drugs remain a leading cause of death on Alberta roads – please drive sober and free of distractions.”

Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services, says, “As students head back to school, we encourage all road users, students, parents and drivers alike, to remain alert and respect the law. School bus safety, crosswalk safety and school zones will be top of mind.” Supt. Graham explains that, “Traffic safety is a shared responsibility. Do not speed or drive impaired.”

As students head back to the classroom, keep the following #TrafficSafety tips in mind.

  • Students: Walk on sidewalks, use marked crosswalks and controlled intersections (wherever they are available) or where there are lights/crossing guards, and refrain from listening to loud music and texting while walking – it’s not cool.
  • Parents: Take the time to go over important safety tips with your children such as making eye contact with drivers before crossing the street to be sure that they are being seen.
  • Drivers: Be careful when driving in and around school zones – respect the posted speed limit and expect to see students and children crossing, especially around the time they get to and leave school.

Our partnership with Provincial Sheriffs is invaluable. Our Integrated Traffic Units work hard to ensure that Albertans make the right #TrafficSafety Back-to-School driving decisions to stop speeding and impaired driving. Follow our #TrafficSafety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

-Submitted by Alberta RCMP

Previous story
Updated: Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision
Next story
Freeland takes high road as explosive Trump comments detonate in Washington

Just Posted

Alberta RCMP shares Back-to-School #TrafficSafety tips ahead of Labour Day long weekend

Alberta RCMP are reminding motorists to drive carefully this long weekend and back to school season

Registration open for Sylvan’s Got Talent auditions

Auditions will be held Oct. 2-3 with the finale on Nov. 2

Parents raise concerns over behaviour and safety at Sylvan Lake Skate Park

Sylvan Lake Town Council says the skate park should be a safe place for people of all ages

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

Habitat for Humanity Red Deer announces first-ever affordable home build in Sylvan Lake

Information sessions will be held in September

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Freeland takes high road as explosive Trump comments detonate in Washington

Speaking off the record, president dismissed Canada’s position on major NAFTA sticking points

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

Updated: Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

No deal yet as NAFTA renegotiation talks turn bitter at critical stage

Freeland, Lighthizer reconvene in Washington as NAFTA talks reach critical stage

A look at the Canadian Football League at the halfway mark

It’s Labour Day in the CFL, and for many, the unofficial start of the season.

Jason Kenney criticizes federal judges on Trans Mountain pipeline case

Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case, says Kenney

Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

BC Wildfire Service officials say cool, wet weather is ahead, though not for everywhere

Most Read