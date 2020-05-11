Alberta RCMP shares motorcycle safety month tips

As we welcome spring weather across the province, the Alberta RCMP reminds Albertans to minimize non-essential/recreational travel as all health orders and advice about physical distancing remain in effect. We also want to remind motorcyclists as they dust off their bikes after a long winter, to adopt safe riding behaviours that reduce the risk of collisions.

“May is motorcycle safety month in Alberta. We are always committed to raising awareness about safe motorcycling so that we all get to our destinations safely,” said Superintendent Rick Gardner, Alberta Sheriffs. “That being said, we remind all motorcycle riders to stay home when possible and respect COVID-19-related restrictions.”

Alberta RCMP encourages you to practice the following motorcycle safety tips:

· Gear up. Along with a helmet, riders should wear shatter-proof eye protection and durable weather-proof clothes to remain comfortable while riding.

· Stay bright and in sight. Staying out of blind spots on roadways and in parking lots will help keep other drivers aware of your presence.

· Showing off does not pay off but driving defensively does. Remember, motorcycles are smaller than most vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings, share the road and change lanes with extreme caution.

· Practice makes perfect. Riders should practice on safe roads away from high-traffic areas and highways to make sure they are comfortable and confident in their skills on the road.

“With warming weather, we are seeing more motorcycles on our roadways. In 2019, there were 17 fatal collisions involving motorcycles in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions,” said Superintendent Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services.

“Our officers continue to be on the lookout for dangerous riding behaviours to keep Albertans safe during the ongoing pandemic.”

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving and riding decisions.

Follow our traffic safety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

-Submitted