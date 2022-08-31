Alberta RCMP: slow down and practice situational awareness in school zones

Recommendations from the Alberta RCMP has children make the trek back to school

With the last few days of summer here, and children returning to the classroom this week and next, the Alberta RCMP wants to remind parents and students about safety on the trek back to the classroom.

For parents taking their kids to school, and all drivers operating in the area of schools, the RCMP advises driving with extra caution in playground and school zones as they will be more active and the school zones will be back in effect.

School zones are limited to 30 km/h on school-days during the hours from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. During the remainder of the times, follow municipal traffic bylaws.

Another point for parents to remind their students of is to stay off their phones while walking and making sure no vehicles are coming when crossing roadways.

“Maintain situational awareness; if you see something concerning, notify school personnel or contact the police,” writes RCMP media relations office Cpl. Troy Savinkoff.

“Remember to look out for each other. When picking up students from school, exercise patience and pay extra attention to your surroundings.”

Another point to consider is that the beginning of the school year overlaps with the end of construction season.

When planning trips, be aware of where construction is happening, where the school zones are active and be sure to give yourself some extra time while crews work to finish for the season.

