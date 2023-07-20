Alberta RCMP still searching for cattle thieves from 2o22 case

A large amount of cattle were stolen from Athabasca County in November, 2022

A photo of the brand the stolen cattle are marked with. (RCMP photo)

A photo of the brand the stolen cattle are marked with. (RCMP photo)

The Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigations Unit (LIU) is asking for the public’s assistance to identify suspects after the theft of a significant amount of cattle from Athabasca County back in November, 2022.

The RCMP received a complaint on Nov. 21, 2022, that 79 calves, four cows and two bulls had been taken.

The cattle are described as Black Angus and Simmental and are branded on the right hip. Similar thefts of this nature have occurred in the area in recent years.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the whereabouts of the cattle are asked to contact the RCMP LIU at 403-701-1462.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here’s what you can do
Next story
Families get boosted Canada Child Benefit through sizable cost-of-living adjustment

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

The Sylvan Lake Buccaneers finished in second place during the provincial games after a hard fought game against the Medicine Hat Sundevils which ended in a final score of 10-7. (photo provided by Melissa Gyonyor)
Sylvan Lake Buccaneers place second in provincials

Gracelynn Simms, competed in the Scotdance Canada Championship Series Halifax which took place over five days where she placed fourth overall in the Canadian closed championships and the Canadian open championships. (photo provided by Jordana Simms)
Local Sylvan Lake Highland Dancer finished fourth overall in Halifax competition

The Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library is hosting a book sale this weekend. (Contributed photo)
Video game tournaments being held by the Library