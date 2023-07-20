Alberta RCMP still searching for cattle thieves from 2o22 case

A photo of the brand the stolen cattle are marked with. (RCMP photo)

A large amount of cattle were stolen from Athabasca County in November, 2022

The Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigations Unit (LIU) is asking for the public’s assistance to identify suspects after the theft of a significant amount of cattle from Athabasca County back in November, 2022.

The RCMP received a complaint on Nov. 21, 2022, that 79 calves, four cows and two bulls had been taken.

The cattle are described as Black Angus and Simmental and are branded on the right hip. Similar thefts of this nature have occurred in the area in recent years.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the whereabouts of the cattle are asked to contact the RCMP LIU at 403-701-1462.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.