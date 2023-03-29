Alberta RCMP target mass marketing, phone scams in fraud prevention campaign

During the month of March, the Alberta RCMP has shared a variety of tips and resources in support of the Alberta Community Crime Prevention Association’s (ACCPA) Fraud Prevention Month campaign.

The campaign, which will include a weekly theme, seeks to educate Albertans on the many ways that fraudulent activity negatively impacts their communities.

This week, ACCPA and other supporting agencies including the RCMP, are focusing on mass marketing and phone scams.

This includes, but is not limited to:

-Phone scams;

-Fraudulent telemarketers;

-Mass mailouts and/or subscriptions;

– Emergency and/or grandparent scams;

– Work at home schemes;

– CRA scams;

– Foreign lottery or prize schemes;

– Overpayment schemes;

– Inheritance schemes; and,

– Credit card interested rate reduction schemes.

To better protect yourself from mass marketing and phone scams, consider the following:

– Do not provide any personal information to an unknown caller;

– Do not allow yourself to be pressured by a caller with false deadlines;

– You have the right to say no to any questions and directly contact a business to speak to a designated representative.

“With technology evolving at such a rapid rate, it’s no surprise that mass marketing and phone scams are adapting just as quickly,” said Cpl. Sean Milne, Alberta RCMP Provincial Economic Crime Team.

“With the click of a button, scammers can make direct contact with potential victims over the phone or online.”

If you are unsure of whether or not you are being targeted by a scam, visit the Government of Canada’s website to learn about common scam-types.

If you have been the victim of fraud, report it to your local law enforcement and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online at www.antifraudcentre.ca, or by calling: 1-888-495-8501.

Be sure to contact your bank and credit card company if you believe your personal or financial information has been compromised.

fraud preventionRCMP