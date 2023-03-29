(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

Alberta RCMP target mass marketing, phone scams in fraud prevention campaign

During the month of March, the Alberta RCMP has shared a variety of tips and resources in support of the Alberta Community Crime Prevention Association’s (ACCPA) Fraud Prevention Month campaign.

The campaign, which will include a weekly theme, seeks to educate Albertans on the many ways that fraudulent activity negatively impacts their communities.

This week, ACCPA and other supporting agencies including the RCMP, are focusing on mass marketing and phone scams.

This includes, but is not limited to:

-Phone scams;

-Fraudulent telemarketers;

-Mass mailouts and/or subscriptions;

– Emergency and/or grandparent scams;

– Work at home schemes;

– CRA scams;

– Foreign lottery or prize schemes;

– Overpayment schemes;

– Inheritance schemes; and,

– Credit card interested rate reduction schemes.

To better protect yourself from mass marketing and phone scams, consider the following:

– Do not provide any personal information to an unknown caller;

– Do not allow yourself to be pressured by a caller with false deadlines;

– You have the right to say no to any questions and directly contact a business to speak to a designated representative.

“With technology evolving at such a rapid rate, it’s no surprise that mass marketing and phone scams are adapting just as quickly,” said Cpl. Sean Milne, Alberta RCMP Provincial Economic Crime Team.

“With the click of a button, scammers can make direct contact with potential victims over the phone or online.”

If you are unsure of whether or not you are being targeted by a scam, visit the Government of Canada’s website to learn about common scam-types.

If you have been the victim of fraud, report it to your local law enforcement and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online at www.antifraudcentre.ca, or by calling: 1-888-495-8501.

Be sure to contact your bank and credit card company if you believe your personal or financial information has been compromised.

fraud preventionRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada handles Honduras with ease, advances to CONCACAF Nations League final four
Next story
Voter registration opens across Alberta

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake’s new advertising bylaw could result in an online only shift

The amendment to the Sylvan Lake Land Use Bylaw allows for daycares to be built and allowed in the Highway Commercial district. Photo by Erin Haluschak.
Daycare’s will be able to be built in the highway commercial district with new amendment

Alberta’s Mid-sized City Mayor’s caucus met on Oct. 20 to discuss Alberta’s new government. (Photo submitted)
Alberta Mid-Sized Cities Mayors’ are working on a partnership with the Provincial government

The West Central Tigers will be hosting the 2023 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championship. From the left (back row) team manager Corrine Olineck, Graedy Landry, Carter Lagace, Drake Olineck, Matthew Nielsen, Bryn Studney-Amos, Hayden Cairney, Bode Dakin, Adam Werezak, Devon Kerik, Liam Tennant, Landyn Sigfusson, Will Rattray, Landon Green and trainer Mike Olineck. (front row) Brandon Broks, assistant coach Don Rattray, Karson Ledieu, Ryder MacLeod, coach Trevor Sigfusson, Brayden Norem, Garret Odgers, assistant coach Trent Green and Jaxon Schmaltz. Missing from the photo assistant coaches Jordan Freake and Darren Lagace. (photo provided by Corrine Olineck)
Sylvan Lake’s West Central Tigers will be hosting provincials

Pop-up banner image