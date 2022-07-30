Alberta RCMP urges motorists to drive with caution on longweekend

With health restrictions gone, summer festivals returning and people travelling across the province, the Alberta RCMP are urging motorists to be vigilant while hitting the highways this long weekend.

With summer being in full swing, a media release on July 29 notes that highway traffic is heavier this time of year increasing the likelihood of collisions with animals, other vehicles, cyclists, or pedestrians.

The release suggests that some simple ways to reduce risk are: obeying the posted speed limit to maintain a predictable traffic flow; being patient, particularly in construction zones; plan your route ahead of time using 511 Alberta to let you know where congestion, construction, of accidents are and finally, don’t drink and drive.

RCMP officers, along with other law enforcement agencies across the province, will all be on the highways as well this long weekend, ensuring that they remain safe for all users.

The Alberta RCMP has more traffic safety information available on Facebook, @RCMPinAlberta, and Twitter, @RCMPAlberta.

Local NewsNews