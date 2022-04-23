Alberta RCMP warn against speeding this spring

Alberta RCMP is reminding motorists that despite the weather getting warmer and roads becoming clearer, speeding is still prohibited and unsafe speeds increase the risk of collision and serious injury for all road users.

RMCP say that speeding is a common traffic safety violation among many Alberta drivers. Last year there were approximately 70,580 speeding-related offences in Alberta jurisdictions with officers issuing 5,220 speeding tickets in April 2021 alone.

“According to Alberta Transportation, more than half of all fatal collisions involving unsafe speeds occur in rural areas,” said Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services.

“We want our communities to feel safe out on our province’s roadways. Speed shouldn’t be the reason a loved one doesn’t make it home.”

When on the roads this spring remember:

• The faster you go the longer it takes you to stop. Speeding affects your ability to come to a quick stop in the event of an unexpected traffic hazard.

• Always drive to conditions, Alberta’s road and weather conditions are unpredictable so ensure you adjust your speed accordingly. Posted limits indicate the maximum legal speed permitted in ideal conditions.

• Allow yourself extra time to get to your destination to help avoid feeling rushed in traffic.

• Be aware of speed limits in playground and construction zones as these areas often have high pedestrian traffic.