Alberta RCMP warns Albertans about package thieves this Christmas

Alberta RCMP is warning Albertan’s to remain vigilant when it comes to their mail this holiday season.

“‘Tis the time of year when people are sending gifts and receiving them through the mail,” reads a statement from RCMP Alberta Media Relations. “During the pandemic, more and more people have been shopping online which means there will be an increase of items delivered through the mail. We want everyone to have a happy holiday and receive everything they’ve ordered.”

From January to October this year there have been over 670 reports of mail theft in Alberta.

In 2019 there were over 4,000 occurrences of mail theft within Alberta RCMP jurisdiction. Alberta RCMP is reminding Albertans to remain vigilant when it comes to the mail they are sending and receiving to keep their mail safe.

This December, Alberta RCMP will be posting mail safety tips to their social media accounts on Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta), Twitter (@RCMPAlberta), and on YouTube (RCMP- GRC Alberta) under the hashtag #MailSafety.

Alberta RCMP have released some tips on how to keep your mail safe including:

• Checking your mail everyday;

• If you plan to be away, have a trusted neighbour or family member check your mail;

• Plan to be home when packages are supposed to arrive or arrange an alternate pickup location;

• Don’t mail cash;

• Track your shipments and if possible opt for a “signature required” delivery;

• Consider installing surveillance cameras.

RCMP encourage the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.