A scam targeting farmers is making its way to Alberta. (Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash)

Alberta RCMP warns of scam targeting farmers

The Alberta RCMP is sounding the alarm over apparent farm grant fraud occurring in the province.

Officers are investigating after a farmer filed a complaint with the RCMP after registering for a farm grant on a website during an internet search using Google.

As part of the grant application, the website requested a fee to be submitted, along with a business plan.

Following the application, no assistance materialized; the scam victim eventually asked for a refund, which also didn’t materialize.

The applicant contacted 310-FARM where they were notified that the website was a fraud and assistance programs do not ask for application fees up-front.

RCMP officers province-wide wish to remind Albertans that information for farm grant programs can be found through 310-FARM, and they provide free assistance and referrals.

Previously known as the Ag-Info Centre, 310-FARM can be accessed online at www.alberta.ca/310-farm.

The July 19 media release also notes that it is illegal for any type of program offering grants or loans to ask for upfront fees.

For more information about grant programs, call the Alberta Farmers’ Advocate Office at 403-742-7901 or toll-free at 310-FARM.

To report a scam or for more information on the scams making their way across Canada, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

