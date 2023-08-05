Alberta RCMP will be out in force over Heritage Day long weekend

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of collisions according to the Alberta RCMP. (Adobe stock image)

With more drivers expected on the highways during the August long weekend, the Alberta RCMP will be out enforcing traffic safety across the province.

“It’s the responsibility of all drivers to ensure traffic safety by following the rules of the road,” said Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic, in a release.

This Heritage Day long weekend, the Alberta RCMP remind drivers of the following traffic safety tips:

Remove all distractions: Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of collisions. Before you start your trip, set up your electronics, adjust your mirrors and seats, and ensure children are comfortable and everyone is wearing their seat belts.

Always drive at a safe speed: The posted speed limit is the maximum speed in ideal conditions. Always make sure you are staying within the speed limit and slowing down if conditions are not ideal.

Be mindful of recreational vehicles: Smaller vehicles like ATV’s and motorcycles can be harder to notice when driving. With the removal of bans on ATV’s and off highway recreational vehicles, their drivers will want to take advantage of the season. Always check your mirror and blind spots while driving.

Never drive while under the influence: Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is never safe. Always make sure you have a designated driver or a place to stay until it’s safe to drive.

Last year over the Heritage Day long weekend, the Alberta RCMP issued over 2,000 tickets.

