Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of collisions according to the Alberta RCMP. (Adobe stock image)

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of collisions according to the Alberta RCMP. (Adobe stock image)

Alberta RCMP will be out in force over Heritage Day long weekend

Traffic safety enforcement will be increased for August long weekend

With more drivers expected on the highways during the August long weekend, the Alberta RCMP will be out enforcing traffic safety across the province.

“It’s the responsibility of all drivers to ensure traffic safety by following the rules of the road,” said Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic, in a release.

This Heritage Day long weekend, the Alberta RCMP remind drivers of the following traffic safety tips:

Remove all distractions: Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of collisions. Before you start your trip, set up your electronics, adjust your mirrors and seats, and ensure children are comfortable and everyone is wearing their seat belts.

Always drive at a safe speed: The posted speed limit is the maximum speed in ideal conditions. Always make sure you are staying within the speed limit and slowing down if conditions are not ideal.

Be mindful of recreational vehicles: Smaller vehicles like ATV’s and motorcycles can be harder to notice when driving. With the removal of bans on ATV’s and off highway recreational vehicles, their drivers will want to take advantage of the season. Always check your mirror and blind spots while driving.

Never drive while under the influence: Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is never safe. Always make sure you have a designated driver or a place to stay until it’s safe to drive.

Last year over the Heritage Day long weekend, the Alberta RCMP issued over 2,000 tickets.

RCMPTraffic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. port workers ratify deal, ends months-long labour dispute
Next story
Alberta girl, 14, killed in jet-ski crash on B.C. lake

Just Posted

The Sylvan Lake Gulls are in the race for the top spot in the WCBL this week with only a few games remaining. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls in the race for first place

The Outreach Centre is now accepting backpacks and school supplies for the Tools for School program. (Photo from Red Deer Outreach Centre’s Facebook)
Tools for Schools needs donations to assist Central Alberta students

Sylvan Lake Cyclist Steven Bedford will be riding throughout the month of August to raise funds for childhood cancer. Photo submitted.
Sylvan Lake local is riding to fight kids’ cancer

(l-r) Natalie, Lauren, Collin, Dana and Stacey Pacholek grin behind the counter in Stacey’s Happy Place. (File photo)
Community book store celebrates third anniversary