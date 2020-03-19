Alberta records first COVID-19 death

More than 100 cases in province

Alberta has recorded its first death from COVID-19.

Chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the man who died was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions.

She says it appears he contracted the virus in the community and not through travel.

Alberta is reporting 27 new cases of the infection for a total of 146.

Alberta is the fourth province to record a death.

British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec have all had people die from COVID-19.

The Canadian Press

Saddened to hear of the first #COVID19AB related death in Alberta. Condolences to the loved ones of the individual who passed. These are trying times for our province. There will be more fatalities. But we can save many lives with aggressive measures to contain the spread. https://t.co/BYsV9GLeoT — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) March 19, 2020

More to come.

Coronavirus