Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw. (Twitter)

Alberta records first COVID-19 death

More than 100 cases in province

Alberta has recorded its first death from COVID-19.

Chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the man who died was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions.

She says it appears he contracted the virus in the community and not through travel.

Alberta is reporting 27 new cases of the infection for a total of 146.

Alberta is the fourth province to record a death.

British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec have all had people die from COVID-19.

The Canadian Press

More to come.

Coronavirus

