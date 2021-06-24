Alberta reports 73 new cases of COVID-19

The Central zone has just 159 active cases of the virus

Red Deer reported 44 active cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The city has had 5,757 cases of the virus, with 6,572 recovered cases and 41 deaths. Thursday’s active case total was the lowest since late October of 2020.

Alberta reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 based on 5,715 tests for a test positivity rate of 1.4 per cent. There are 1,580 active cases left in the province, with 190 people in hospital, including 50 in the ICU.

The province also identified 61 new variant cases which brings the total number of active variant cases to 1,104.

So far Alberta has administered nearly 3.6 million vaccine doses, with 71.1 per cent of the population 12 and over with at least one dose and 33 per cent fully vaccinated.

Walk-in clinics for first dose only are open in Red Deer, Sundre, Olds and some other parts of the province. For more details visit albertahealthservices.ca and click on get immunized.

The Central zone has just 159 active cases of the virus, with 19 people in hospital and five in the ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 12 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has five active and Clearwater County sits at eight active.

Lacombe has 11 active and Sylvan Lake has five, while Olds sits at two active. Mountain View County sits at one active, Kneehill County has nine active and Drumheller has no active cases. Camrose County sits at two active cases and the County of Stettler has two.

Camrose is at two active cases and Wetaskiwin has nine active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 26 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has no active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has three active.