Cattle roam in a filed where there will be a potential feedlot near Pigeon Lake Alta, on Sunday May 1, 2022. An Alberta politician says the province should give the public more opportunity to express concerns about a proposed cattle feedlot that many fear threatens a popular lake. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta regulator denies feedlot application near Pigeon Lake

An Alberta regulatory body has turned down an application to expand a feedlot near a popular recreational lake.

In a decision released today, the Natural Resources Conservation Board has denied a plan from G&S Cattle to build a 4,000-head feedlot near the shores of Pigeon Lake, south of Edmonton.

The board says the proposal is not an appropriate use of the land and would have unacceptable effects on the community.

It concludes the feedlot, which would produce up to 36 tonnes of manure a day, would be within Pigeon Lake’s watershed and would pose a threat to its water quality, already an issue for the lake.

The board says the proposal would also violate the municipality’s land use plan.

Pigeon Lake is home to about 5,800 seasonal and permanent residents and attracts about 100,000 visitors a year to its leafy setting, beaches, boating and fishing.

The proposal was vigorously opposed by local residents and environmental groups.

