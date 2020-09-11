Alberta relaxes COVID-19 rules for artists

The provincial government has identified 111 new COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, revealed the latest statistics during a live update Friday afternoon.

There are 1,444 active cases in Alberta – the central zone sits at 45 active cases.

The City of Red Deer is down to 16 active cases, which is one fewer than Thursday. Eighty people in the city have recovered from the virus.

Lacombe County has eight active cases, the City of Lacombe has one active case, Sylvan Lake has six active cases and the City of Wetaskiwin has three active cases.

Provincially, there are 41 people in hospital due to the virus, with six in intensive care. There are currently no hospitalizations in the central zone.

There are 580 active cases in Edmonton, 560 in Calgary, 213 in the north zone, 38 in the south zone and eight in unknown areas.

One new COVID-19-related death was confirmed Friday, however, the provincial total remains at 253 – one previously announced death has been removed after it was determined to not be a death resulting from the virus.

The government is updating its COVID-19 guidance for singing and musical instruments, Hinshaw said during Friday’s update.

“We had originally severely limited indoor singing and use of wind instruments, as there was some evidence indicating that they may pose unique risks of transmitting COVID-19,” she said.

“After reviewing the spread of the virus and measures in place in other jurisdictions, we have seen emerging evidence that these activities can be done safely if rigorous and proper precautions are in place.”

Hinshaw said update guidelines are posted online, that allow limited band practises, singing and wind instrument concerts provided distancing, enhanced cleaning and other precautions are implemented.

Choirs are able to begin again with size limits and masking while singing, but the audience is still not allowed and congregational singing in faith settings is still discouraged.

“I want to stress that gathering limits have not changed and dance floors are still not allowed, as we cannot safely mitigate the risk of exposure with these activities,” said Hinshaw.

In Alberta, 1,084,670 tests have been completed and 13,718 people have recovered from the virus.



