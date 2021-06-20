Alberta reports 100 new cases of COVID-19

Alberta is closing in on 2,000 active cases of COVID-19.

The province reported 100 new cases of the virus Sunday, on 4,878 tests for a test positivity rate under two per cent.

There are 2,127 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with 214 people in hospital, including 53 in the ICU.

The province identified 99 new variant of concern cases and there are 1,553 active variant cases.

Red Deer dropped one active case and now sits at 70.

The Central zone sits at 218 active cases, with 21 people in hospital, including seven in the ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 14 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 10 active and Clearwater County sits at eight active.

Lacombe has 13 active and Sylvan Lake has six, while Olds sits at four active. Mountain View County sits at three active, Kneehill County has five active and Drumheller has no active cases. Camrose County sits at two active cases and the County of Stettler has four.

Camrose is at three active cases and Wetaskiwin has seven active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 36 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has no active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 10 active.