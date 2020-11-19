Alberta reports 1,105 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

There are now 10,382 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

Alberta reported another record spike in COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The province identified 1,105 new cases over the past 24 hours, after reporting 732 on Wednesday.

According to the government’s website, there were also eight more deaths, bringing the total to 451 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are now 10,382 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 42,797 confirmed cases and 31,964 recovered.

As of Thursday, 284 people are in hospital, 61 of whom are in the ICU. The province is still not reporting testing data due to technical issues.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, didn’t speak Thursday, but on Twitter, she reminded Albertans to stay home when they are sick.

She said Wednesday that contract tracers are constantly hearing of people with COVID-19 symptoms going to work.

“We have seen too many cases result from Albertans going to work with symptoms. We encourage employers to work (with) employees to make sure people stay home when they’re not well. But I know for many, staying home can feel out of reach,” she said.

The central zone also saw a spike in cases Thursday, rising from 454 to 508 active cases over the past 24 hours, with 10 people in hospital.

According to the province’s geospatial mapping on the municipality setting, there are 110 active cases in Red Deer.

Red Deer County sits at 14 active cases, Mountain View County has 13 and Kneehill County has 12.

Lacombe has 12 active cases, Sylvan Lake has nine and Olds has seven. The City of Wetaskiwin has 46 active cases, Drumheller has 38 and Camrose has 31.

Clearwater County has six active cases and the County of Stettler has one.

Looking at local geographic areas, Ponoka (East county Ponoka) has 24 active cases, Rimbey (west Ponoka and parts of Lacombe County) has seven. Wetaskiwin (Maskwacis) has 150 active cases.

