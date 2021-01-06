Alberta reports 1,123 COVID cases

Alberta reported an additional 1,123 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 25 virus deaths. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta confirmed 1,123 COVID cases Wednesday afternoon and a positivity rate of 6.9 per cent.

There are 13,450 active cases in the province with 92,858 recoveries. On Wednesday, the province also reported 25 additional virus deaths– bringing the total number of deaths to 1,193.

One of those deaths, on Jan. 5, was a man in his 90s in Central zone, who had comorbidities. The majority of the deaths over the past 24 hours were in the Calgary and Edmonton zones.

Across Alberta, there are 911 people in hospital of which 141 are in the ICU.

“We must remain focused on our common goal of protecting one another and our healthcare system,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health in a tweet.

“Continue following the public health measures that are in place. They are the roadmap to help guide us safely to the other side of this pandemic.”

Central zone has 1,418 active cases of the virus. In the region, there are 97 people in hospital and 17 in intensive care.

Red Deer has 257 active cases of the virus, according to the province’s geospatial mapping – up one from Tuesday afternoon. Red Deer also now has eight deaths from COVID-19.

Red Deer County has 62 active cases, Clearwater County has 35 active, Mountain View County has 35 active and Kneehill County has 10 active.

Lacombe County has 38 active cases and Lacombe has 43 active.

Sylvan Lake sits at 35 active cases and Olds has 39 active.

Camrose has 58 active and Camrose County has 17 active. Ponoka County, the County of Wetaskiwin and the City of Wetaskiwin have combined 610 cases.

Alberta Health Services also said Wednesday that 30,033 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.



