Alberta reports 1,336 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Government of Alberta has confirmed 1,336 new cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 11,274 active cases in the province andh 33,543 recovered cases, according to the government’s Saturday afternoon COVID-19 update.

Currently, 320 people are in hospital province-wide – 56 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. In Alberta Health Services’ central zone, 15 people have been hospitalized, none of whom are in an intensive care unit.

Nine new COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 471. A total of 11 have died in the central zone.

In Red Deer, there are 112 active cases. Red Deer County has 25 active cases, Lacombe County has 23, Sylvan Lake has 13, Mountain View County and the City of Lacombe both have 11, Olds has 10, Clearwater County has seven and Stettler County has one.

Ponoka County and Wetaskiwin County, which includes the City of Wetaskiwin, collectively have 225 active cases.

Edmonton has the most active cases of the virus within all AHS zones with 4,941. Calgary has 4,394, the north zone has 661, the central zone has 605, the south zone has 592 and 81 cases are within an unknown area.

”In the past week, we have confirmed more new (COVID-19) cases than any previous week to date,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted on Saturday.

“This weekend, let’s all do our part to bend the curve by following all public health measures in effect in our communities.”

In another tweet, Hinshaw urged anyone who is feeling ill to avoid health care facilities, unless they need care.

”Answer #COVID19AB screening questions honestly and fully. It’s hard to not visit or accompany a loved one in hospital, but we can not risk having one COVID positive person who does not isolate and exposes others,” the tweet said.



