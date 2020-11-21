A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Health Canada has reversed course on home test kits for COVID-19, saying it will now review applications for such devices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Alberta reports 1,336 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Central zone has 605 active cases

The Government of Alberta has confirmed 1,336 new cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 11,274 active cases in the province andh 33,543 recovered cases, according to the government’s Saturday afternoon COVID-19 update.

Currently, 320 people are in hospital province-wide – 56 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. In Alberta Health Services’ central zone, 15 people have been hospitalized, none of whom are in an intensive care unit.

Nine new COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 471. A total of 11 have died in the central zone.

In Red Deer, there are 112 active cases. Red Deer County has 25 active cases, Lacombe County has 23, Sylvan Lake has 13, Mountain View County and the City of Lacombe both have 11, Olds has 10, Clearwater County has seven and Stettler County has one.

Ponoka County and Wetaskiwin County, which includes the City of Wetaskiwin, collectively have 225 active cases.

Edmonton has the most active cases of the virus within all AHS zones with 4,941. Calgary has 4,394, the north zone has 661, the central zone has 605, the south zone has 592 and 81 cases are within an unknown area.

”In the past week, we have confirmed more new (COVID-19) cases than any previous week to date,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted on Saturday.

“This weekend, let’s all do our part to bend the curve by following all public health measures in effect in our communities.”

In another tweet, Hinshaw urged anyone who is feeling ill to avoid health care facilities, unless they need care.

”Answer #COVID19AB screening questions honestly and fully. It’s hard to not visit or accompany a loved one in hospital, but we can not risk having one COVID positive person who does not isolate and exposes others,” the tweet said.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After COVID-related transplant delays, 16-year-old N.S. girl gets lung transplant

Just Posted

A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Health Canada has reversed course on home test kits for COVID-19, saying it will now review applications for such devices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Alberta reports 1,336 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Central zone has 605 active cases

Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
‘Our current situation is grim’, 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,155 new cases Friday

One new death is a man in his 80s from Central zone

The central zone experienced a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases Thursday, rising from 454 to 508 active cases over the past 24 hours, with 10 people in hospital. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Alberta reports 1,105 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

There are now 10,382 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

Volunteers with Friends of Bethany pose for a photo alongside the fully decorated Giving Tree. The tree is decorated with tags detailing the wish list of a resident at Bethany Sylvan Lake. The popular act of caring is in it’s 10th year. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
The Giving Tree is back to benefit Bethany Sylvan Lake residents

This marks the 10th year the Giving Tree has worked to make Christmas brighter for seniors

(Black Press Media files)
Snowfall warning in effect across Central Alberta

Snowfall of 10cm to 15 cm of snow is expected.

Traffic crosses over the Lions Gate Bridge from North Vancouver into Vancouver on July 2, 2015. Motorists would have to pay a fee to drive into downtown Vancouver under the city's plan to slow climate change but one expert warns it could pose financial hardship for some. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver’s climate plan ‘first 10 steps in a journey of 10,000,’ says expert

Almost 40 per cent of Vancouver’s carbon pollution comes from vehicles

Alberta has 1,910 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Red Deer is reporting five active cases, with 108 recovered. (File photo)
After COVID-related transplant delays, 16-year-old N.S. girl gets lung transplant

‘This is the difficult time now of seeing Tahlia in ICU hooked up to 15 IVs and sedated’

Britain's Princess Anne The Princess Royal, right, talks to NATO delegates from left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a reception at Buckingham Palace, in London, as Nato leaders attend to mark 70 years of the alliance, Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019. While NATO leaders are publicly professing unity as they gather for the London summit, several seem to have been caught in an unguarded exchange on camera apparently gossiping about U.S. President Donald Trump’s behaviour. In footage recorded during the Buckingham Palace reception on Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen standing in a huddle with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain’s Princess Anne. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP)
Canada, Britain strike new trade, beating Brexit, incorporating expiring EU pact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British counterpart, Boris Johnson, announced the deal Saturday

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
An individual in Clearview school division (Stettler and region) has tested positive for COVID-19

Case affects students and staff at Wm. E. Hay Stettler Secondary School, Stettler Elementary School, and Erskine School, officials say

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement at the Ornamental Gardens in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Nix non-essential travel, stay home as much as possible as COVID 2nd wave surges: Trudeau

Trudeau was back outfront Rideau Cottage amid concerning COVID-19 projections from Dr. Theresa Tam

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
School custodians ‘unsung’ heroes during pandemic

Schools have increased the sanitization of key, high-touch areas

A pedestrian walks past a closed storefront on St. Catherine street as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on local businesses, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
High-income earners in Canada collected CERB, pandemic-related data shows

Tax policy experts note that many higher-income earners saw their workplaces closed

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

Most Read