Alberta reports 1,346 new cases of COVID-19

The Omicron variant continues to drive transmission of COVID-19 in Alberta, as the province reported 1,346 new cases of the virus Wednesday.

Alberta’s test positivity rate was about 11.7 per cent over the past 24 hours, with 7,065 active cases of COVID-19 reported. The province also reported five new deaths due to the implications of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 3,299. Two of those deaths were in Central zone.

Provincially, there are 326 people in hospital infected with COVID-19 and 65 in intensive care.

There were 522 new cases of the Omicron variant recorded in the past 24 hours across the province, bringing the total to 2,131 and there are now 33 total in the Central zone. Just a week ago, there were 119 total Omicron cases in Alberta.

The Central zone has 454 active cases of COVID-19, with 61 people infected in hospital and seven in the ICU. There have been 414 deaths in the zone to date due to the implications of COVID-19.

Red Deer saw a slight jump from 94 to 99 active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Stettler County has 88 active cases, Clearwater County has 29, Mountain View County has 27, Red Deer County has 24, the City of Lacombe has 22, Lacombe County has 18, Olds has 16 and Sylvan Lake has six.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, has 23 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has five and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has one.

The City of Camrose has 29, Kneehill County has seven, Camrose County has three and Drumheller has four.



