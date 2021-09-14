Red Deer drops 24 active cases, adds one new death

Red Deer still has the fourth most active cases of COVID-19 in the province, behind Calgary, Edmonton and Medicine Hat. (Black Press file image)

Red Deer saw a drop in active COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

After adding more than 100 active cases over the weekend, the city reported 573 active cases Tuesday, down from 597 Monday.

Red Deer has had 6,893 total cases to date, with 6,275 recovered and added one new death Tuesday, bringing its death toll to 45.

Red Deer still has the fourth most active cases in the province, behind Calgary, Edmonton and Medicine Hat.

As a whole, Alberta has 18,265 active cases of COVID-19, with 1,434 new cases reported Tuesday, based on 11,880 tests for a positivity rate of about 12 per cent.

About 22 per cent of the new cases are among people who are fully vaccinated, while 71 per cent are unvaccinated individuals.

Of the province’s overall active cases, 23 per cent are among fully vaccinated individuals and 69 per cent are unvaccinated.

There are 822 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the province, including 212 in the intensive care unit. Nearly 22 per cent of those people in hospital are fully vaccinated, while 74 per cent are unvaccinated.

“Viruses are opportunistic and continuously evolve when given a chance to do so,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Tuesday.

“As we have seen over the last few weeks, COVID is gaining strength and we must not let our guard down. Wear a mask, stay home when sick, go for testing when needed and get vaccinated.”

The province also reported another nine new deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,471 since the start of the pandemic.

The Central zone has 2,699 active cases of the virus, with 134 people in hospital, including 21 in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Red Deer County sits at 237 active cases, Clearwater County has 221, Lacombe County has 154 and Mountain View County has 135.

Olds has 109 active cases, the County of Stettler sits at 100, Sylvan Lake sits at 97 and Lacombe has 95.

The City of Camrose has 70, Wetaskiwin has 52, Kneehill County has 47, Drumheller has 45 and Camrose County 29.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County including Maskwacis has 152 active, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has 68 active. Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 88 active.

As cases rise, the province is closing in on 80 per cent of its eligible population with at least one vaccine dose. About 71.3 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

In Red Deer, 57 per cent of the population has one dose and 52 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Red Deer County has nearly 45 per cent of its residents fully vaccinated and 50.3 per cent with at least one dose.

Lacombe sits at 54.9 per cent of its population with one dose and 49 per cent of people are fully vaccinated. Sylvan Lake has 44 per cent of its citizens fully vaccinated and 50.5 per cent have at least one dose.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

centralalbertaCoronavirusRedDeer