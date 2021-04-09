Alberta reported its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since December 16 on Friday. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Alberta reported its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since December 16 on Friday. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Alberta reports 1,521 additional COVID-19 cases, 674 new variant cases

Daily case total the highest since mid-December

Alberta now has more than 13,000 active COVID-19 cases as daily cases continue to climb.

The province added an additional 1,521 cases Friday and had a test positivity rate of 10.8 per cent. There are now 13,059 active cases of the virus across the province.

The daily case total reported Friday was the highest since Dec. 16.

There were two additional deaths Friday, bringing the death toll in the province to 2,007 since the start of the pandemic.

Overall, 333 people are in hospital, including 83 in intensive care.

Alberta also reported 674 new variant cases Friday. Variants of concern make up 45.5 per cent of Alberta’s total active COVID-19 cases.

Red Deer sits at 216 active cases of COVID-19.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 49 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 57 active and Clearwater County sits at nine active.

Lacombe has 48 active and Sylvan Lake has 28 active cases, while Olds sits at 33 active. Mountain View County sits at 40 active, Kneehill County has 19 active and Drumheller has 24 active.

Camrose County sits at 40 active cases and the County of Stettler has seven.

Camrose is at 50 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 80 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 164 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 126 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 10 active.

Alberta has also administered 804,475 doses of the virus, including 24,788 over the past 24 hours. There are 153,794 that are fully vaccinated.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver park board issues order to restrict tents in Strathcona Park

Just Posted

Alberta reported its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since December 16 on Friday. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Alberta reports 1,521 additional COVID-19 cases, 674 new variant cases

Daily case total the highest since mid-December

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the province will allow any close contacts of positive cases to be tested twice on Thursday. (File photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Variant strains are now dominating Alberta’s COVID cases, top doctor says

Highest daily case total since mid-December

File Photo
Fire restrictions in place for Red Deer and Lacombe Counties

Fire restrictions may be elevated to a fire ban at anytime, Lacombe County says

Shadow Riders 4-H Club. (Photo Submitted)
Shadow Riders 4-H Club not stuggling to modify meetings

Due to health restrictions, the 4-H Club out of Benalto had had to make a few changes for the year

Alberta continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases as the province announced a walk-back of COVID-19 restrictions. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Highest daily case total since late December: Alberta adds 1,351 COVID-19 cases

There are 4,951 active variant cases

Vancouver’s park board general manager issued a new order Friday restricting tents and other temporary structures from being set up in Strathcona Park after April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver park board issues order to restrict tents in Strathcona Park

The order issued Friday restricted tents and other temporary structures from being set up after April 30

Stettler’s own Renegade Station is kicking off the spring season with a brand new single - to be released April 9th. (Photo submitted)
A brand new single is on the way from Stettler-based band Renegade Station

Free Free Free hits all streaming platforms on April 9th

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau waits for a virtual meeting to begin with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ottawa, Friday February 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Ottawa mulls exempting more workers from Canada-U.S. border shutdown: Garneau

Canada-U.S. border has been closed to people travelling for vacations and other non-essential visits since March 2020

A worker smooths concrete at a construction site in Toronto on January 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Economy adds 303,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate falls: Statistics Canada

Figure released this morning outpaced the 259,000 gain seen in February

FILE - This file photo dated July 10, 1947 shows the official photograph of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten in London. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. (AP Photo/File)
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16

Campbell River city council will continue its 2020 policy of waiving late fees and NSFs. (Mirror File photo)
53% of Canadians teetering the brink of insolvency: survey

A majority of Canadians admit they’re just $200 away from not being able to pay their monthly bills

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens as the 2021 budget is delivered in Edmonton Alta, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Kenney faces criticism from doctors, his own caucus, over new COVID-19 health rules

Alberta now has more than 10,000 active cases, about 43 per cent are variants

Josee Cabral is seen in her office in Chateauguay, Que. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Watch the details to help avoid financial headaches when filing your tax return

Small, easily avoidable mistakes could end up costing you if you’re not careful

Most Read