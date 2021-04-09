Alberta reports 1,521 additional COVID-19 cases, 674 new variant cases

Alberta reported its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since December 16 on Friday. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Alberta now has more than 13,000 active COVID-19 cases as daily cases continue to climb.

The province added an additional 1,521 cases Friday and had a test positivity rate of 10.8 per cent. There are now 13,059 active cases of the virus across the province.

The daily case total reported Friday was the highest since Dec. 16.

There were two additional deaths Friday, bringing the death toll in the province to 2,007 since the start of the pandemic.

Overall, 333 people are in hospital, including 83 in intensive care.

Alberta also reported 674 new variant cases Friday. Variants of concern make up 45.5 per cent of Alberta’s total active COVID-19 cases.

Red Deer sits at 216 active cases of COVID-19.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 49 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 57 active and Clearwater County sits at nine active.

Lacombe has 48 active and Sylvan Lake has 28 active cases, while Olds sits at 33 active. Mountain View County sits at 40 active, Kneehill County has 19 active and Drumheller has 24 active.

Camrose County sits at 40 active cases and the County of Stettler has seven.

Camrose is at 50 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 80 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 164 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 126 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 10 active.

Alberta has also administered 804,475 doses of the virus, including 24,788 over the past 24 hours. There are 153,794 that are fully vaccinated.



