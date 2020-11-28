COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Alberta reports 1,731 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The province’s central zone has 992 active cases

Alberta added another 1,731 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

There are now 14,931 active cases of the virus in the province, according to the latest statistics available on the government’s website.

The Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 992 active cases, while the Edmonton zone has 6,968, the Calgary zone 5,446, the north zone has 802, the south zone has 627 and 96 cases are located in an unknown area.

Red Deer has 170 active cases, Red Deer County has 54, Sylvan Lake has 44, Lacombe County has 35, the City of Lacombe has 22, Clearwater County has 21, Olds has 16, Mountain View County has 15 and Stettler County has four.

Collectively, Ponoka County and Wetaskiwin County have 326 active cases.

Provincially, 415 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, with 88 of those individuals currently in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 26 people have been hospitalized – five of whom are in an ICU.

Five new deaths were confirmed Saturday, bringing the total to 524.

This is the first weekend the government’s new enhanced measures restricting social gatherings and businesses will take effect, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“It’ll take 10-14 days to really start seeing the impact of these new measures. We must all do our part to reduce the spread,” she tweeted.

“Please take these mandatory restrictions seriously. And of course, continue to follow all other public health guidance: wash your hands, stay home when sick and practice physical distancing Let’s all do our part to help bend the curve.

“This weekend, I challenge us all to do everything we can to stop the spread. Please limit your in-person interactions with anyone outside your household as much as possible.”


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
People to thank for Ottawa’s success with curbing COVID-19: health officer

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Alberta reports 1,731 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The province’s central zone has 992 active cases

“I urge Albertans to exercise patience and kindness in the days ahead,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said Friday. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
1,227 additional COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Friday

Red Deer up to 155 active cases

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said growing COVID-19 case numbers continue to be a concern in the province. (Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

There are currently 14,052 active cases in the province

File Photo
Sylvan Lake Town Council asks for a mask bylaw to be brought forward for consideration

The bylaw would require face coverings in all indoor Town-owned and operated facilities

The Sylvan Lake Food Bank with fully stocked shelves. File Photo
Sylvan Lake Food Bank to open for donations in lieu of Stuff-A-Bus

The annual stuff-a-bus event has been postponed until sometime in the new year

A person enters a building as snow falls in Ottawa, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Ottawa has been successful in limiting the spread of COVID-19 during its second wave thanks to the city’s residents who have been wearing masks and staying home, said Ottawa’s medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
People to thank for Ottawa’s success with curbing COVID-19: health officer

The city’s chief medical officer said much of the credit goes to the people who live in Ottawa

The Red Deer Games Foundation has made changes to its grant program as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo supplied)
Red Deer Games Foundation adjusts grant program due to COVID-19 pandemic

The foundation postponed the spring 2020 grant program due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the courthouse in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL
Court strikes down consecutive life sentences; mosque shooter has prison term cut

The decision was appealed by both the defence and the Crown

Gold medallists in the ice dance, free dance figure skating Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel
Olympic champions Virtue, Moir and Tewksbury among 114 Order of Canada inductees

Moir and Virtue catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018

Shoppers line up in front of a shop on Montreal’s Saint-Catherine Street in search of Black Friday deals in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Black Friday shopping in a pandemic: COVID-19 closes some stores, sales move online

Eric Morris, head of retail at Google Canada, says e-commerce in Canada has doubled during the pandemic.

skip2
Rimbey Christian School students experience the joy of giving

Grades three and four students raised $2,000 for Somalian children

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will battle it out in a game of ‘Among Us’ that will be livestreamed on Twitch Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (The Canadian Press, Associated Press)
Jagmeet Singh, AOC to fight it out in ‘Among Us’ video game on Twitch

Game will be livestreamed on Friday, Nov. 27

The corporate headquarters of Pfizer Canada are seen in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The chief medical adviser at Health Canada says Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be approved in Canada next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Health Canada expects first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved next month

Canada has a purchase deal to buy at least 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine,

Most Read