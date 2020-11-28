Alberta reports 1,731 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Alberta added another 1,731 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

There are now 14,931 active cases of the virus in the province, according to the latest statistics available on the government’s website.

The Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 992 active cases, while the Edmonton zone has 6,968, the Calgary zone 5,446, the north zone has 802, the south zone has 627 and 96 cases are located in an unknown area.

Red Deer has 170 active cases, Red Deer County has 54, Sylvan Lake has 44, Lacombe County has 35, the City of Lacombe has 22, Clearwater County has 21, Olds has 16, Mountain View County has 15 and Stettler County has four.

Collectively, Ponoka County and Wetaskiwin County have 326 active cases.

Provincially, 415 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, with 88 of those individuals currently in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 26 people have been hospitalized – five of whom are in an ICU.

Five new deaths were confirmed Saturday, bringing the total to 524.

This is the first weekend the government’s new enhanced measures restricting social gatherings and businesses will take effect, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“It’ll take 10-14 days to really start seeing the impact of these new measures. We must all do our part to reduce the spread,” she tweeted.

“Please take these mandatory restrictions seriously. And of course, continue to follow all other public health guidance: wash your hands, stay home when sick and practice physical distancing Let’s all do our part to help bend the curve.

“This weekend, I challenge us all to do everything we can to stop the spread. Please limit your in-person interactions with anyone outside your household as much as possible.”



