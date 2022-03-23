Alberta reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths over four days

Alberta has reported 1,881 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths between last Friday and Monday.

Wednesday’s was the first update from Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw since the province stopped providing daily COVID counts last week.

The numbers provided Wednesday cover March 18-21. Next Wednesday, the numbers will cover a seven-day period from Tuesday to the following Monday (March 22-28). Another change is that Alberta Health will no longer provide active case counts, only the number of new cases over seven days, positivity rates, deaths and hospitalization rates.

With the latest deaths, the provincial toll is now at 4,044.

It was reported Wednesday that 956 people are in hospital, down 10 from last Friday including 56, down six from Friday, in intensive care.

Hinshaw said the leading metric at this time is the province’s COVID positivity rate, which averaged 25.3 per cent over the last four days.

Over the last week, COVID was the primary or contributing cause of 72.3 per cent of of non-ICU admissions and 26.8 per cent were were incidental cases. 0.9 per cent were undetermined In the ICU, 70 per cent of cases were due to COVID and 30 per cent were incidental.

In Central Zone, 119 people were in hospital, including six in intensive care. There have been 54,309 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and 514 people have died in the zone.

Under the new system, the number of active cases in Red Deer or any other community or geographic area are no longer provided. However, the number of new cases over the last week are being released.

In Red Deer, there were 112 new cases in the last week ending on Monday for a seven-day case rate of 105.3. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 13,792 and 100 people have died. In Red Deer County, there were 37 new cases over seven days.

Sylvan Lake has had 12 new cases, Lacombe eight, Olds eight, Wetaskiwin 12, Camrose 20 and Drumheller 16.

Lacombe County has had nine, Clearwater County nine, County of Stettler 15, Mountain View County 15, Kneehill County seven and Camrose County three.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has had 25 new cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had five and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had two.



