Alberta reports 22 new deaths related to COVID-19

Alberta has 47,743 active cases of COVID-19.

The province reported the active case total, along with 3,341 new confirmed cases based on 9,000 tests, for a positivity rate of 37 per cent Wednesday.

Hospitalizations increased by 43 over Tuesday’s reporting, with 1,418 people in hospital infected with the virus, including 109 in the ICU.

There were also 22 new deaths due to the implications of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, with the province’s death toll rising to 3,505. One of those deaths was in Central zone, with the death toll reaching 430 to date.

The Central zone has 3,703 active cases of the virus, with 140 people in hospital, including 10 in the ICU.

Red Deer is at 1,026 active cases of the virus, down from 1,060 reported Tuesday. The city has had 12,067 total confirmed cases, with 10,957 recovered and 84 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Red Deer County had 244 active cases, the City of Lacombe had 136, Lacombe County had 127, Mountain View County had 103, Clearwater County had 95, Sylvan Lake had 92, Olds had 77 and Stettler County had 48.

The City of Camrose had 127, Kneehill County had 54, Camrose County has 31 and Drumheller had 93.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, had 762 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 200 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 26.