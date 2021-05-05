Alberta reports 2,271 new COVID-19 cases, Red Deer cases rise slightly

Across Alberta, there are 666 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 146 in the ICU

Alberta now has more than 24,000 active COVID-19 cases with new public health measures to take effect later this week.

The province surpassed that mark Wednesday, with 2,271 active cases of the virus based on 20,494 tests, for a test positivity rate of 11 per cent.

Nine-hundred-and-three new variant of concern cases were also identified and variants now make up 59 per cent of Alberta’s 24,156 overall active cases.

Red Deer added just two active cases Wednesday and has 883 active. The city has 829.9 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, the ninth most in the province.

Olds, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe, the County of Stetter and the County of Lacombe are in the top 10 of the province’s cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, there are 666 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 146 in the ICU. There were also three new deaths Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 2,102 since the start of the pandemic.

The Central zone has 2,888 active cases of the virus, with 63 people in hospital, including nine in the ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 210 active cases of the virus as of Wednesday, Lacombe County has 181 active and Clearwater County sits at 84 active.

Lacombe has 171 active and Sylvan Lake has 157 active cases, while Olds sits at 1115 active. Mountain View County sits at 90 active, Kneehill County has 59 active and Drumheller has 27 active.

Camrose County sits at 44 active cases and the County of Stettler has 119.

Camrose is at 130 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 73 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 173 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 93 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 58 active.



