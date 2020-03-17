Alberta reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, brings number to 97, postpones surgeries

Hinshaw says Alberta Health Services is postponing scheduled and elective surgeries until further notice

Alberta is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 97.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, says the cases include 70 people in the Calgary zone and 20 in Edmonton zone.

Hinshaw says Alberta Health Services is postponing scheduled and elective surgeries until further notice.

She says urgent, emergency and oncology surgeries will continue as well as scheduled caesareans.

Hinshaw, who had placed herself in self-isolation, says her test for the novel coronavirus came back negative.

Earlier Tuesday, the province declared a state of public health emergency, banning gatherings of more than 50 people including worship gatherings and family events such as weddings.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

