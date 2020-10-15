“I think the lesson here is just for everyone to continue to be careful," says Samson Cree Nation Chief Vernon Saddleback. Maskwacis has declared a one-week shutdown in an attempt to reduce the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases. Photo submitted

Alberta reports 244 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday

2,738 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

The Alberta government reported an additional 244 COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Across the province, there are 2,738 active cases of the virus, with 18,417 recovered cases. There have been 288 deaths due to COVID-19 in Alberta since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the central zone, there are 116 active cases, with three people in hospital and none in the ICU.

The City of Red Deer added four new cases and sits at 31 active.

Maskwacis has 33 active cases of the virus. Ponoka County has 31 active. Lacombe has 10 active cases, while Lacombe County sits at seven active cases.

Mountain View County has nine active cases, Red Deer County has five. Olds has four, the City of Wetaskiwin has three and Sylvan Lake has two active cases. The City of Camrose has one case of COVID-19.

Hunting Hills High School is still listed as an outbreak with between two and four cases, according to data on the government’s website.

Hunting Hills is the third school in Red Deer to report a confirmed COVID-19 case – Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School and Escuela Vista Grande each had a case in September.

According to the government website, 22 schools across the province remain under the province’s watch list. These schools are mostly in Edmonton and Calgary. There are 68 schools with between two and four cases in the province.

The Edmonton zone remains the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Alberta, with 1,497 active cases and 5,543 recoveries. Calgary has 788 active cases, with 8,910 recovered.

Maskwacis declared a one-week shutdown on the weekend in an attempt to reduce the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Maskwacis Health Services reported 26 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, one of which is hospitalized.

“Our emergency management teams, our medical health officials, they are all doing their jobs and I appreciate the work they are doing,” Samson Cree Nation Chief Vernon Saddleback said in a Facebook Live post.

“I think the lesson here is just for everyone to continue to be careful.

“You know we have to understand that in our society, the way we live, we don’t have one or two people who live in a home… Some homes have eight, maybe nine people in them, and if there is going to be a positive in the home, you’ve got to imagine that we are going to have several positives in one home.

“We get these clusters is what happens, and that’s why sometimes our numbers get kind of high.”

“It’s still unfortunate that people are getting positive, but the good news is people are recovering,” Saddleback said.

Maskwacis Health Services will have COVID-19 mobile testing at the Maskwacis Ambulance Authority on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents are asked to bring their health care card and be symptom free.

– With files from Shaela Dansereau, Black Press Media

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maskwacis reporting rapidly growing cases following long weekend

Just Posted

Across the province, there are 2,738 active cases of COVID-19, with 18,417 recovered cases. There have been 288 deaths from the virus in Alberta since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)
Alberta reports 244 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday

2,738 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

(File Photo)
Batten down the hatches, a dump of snow expected Friday afternoon

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement as upwards of 10 cm of snow is expected

A test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Two additional COVID-19 cases are being investigated by authorities at Hunting Hills High School in Red Deer. File photo
COVID-19: Central zone at 108 active cases

Red Deer sees another increase

Dr. Walter Reynolds died after he was attacked at the Village Mall Walk-in Clinic in Red Deer in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor is fit to stand trial

Psychiatrist who examined Deng Mabiour says he can go to trial

Quit smoking stock photo from Metro Creative
Sylvan Lake chosen for a quit smoking research project

Sylvan Lake Quits is a new research project that aims to help current smokers interested in quitting

Facebook/ Maskwacis Health Services
Maskwacis reporting rapidly growing cases following long weekend

Maskwacis declared a weeklong shut down on long weekend to curb increasing COVID-19 numbers.

Battle River Medical Clinic currently has already lost three doctors since December 2019. (File photo)
Battle with government affecting doctor recruitment

Ponoka clinic needs more doctors

A new home is displayed for sale in a new housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in September hit another record for the month as they continued to climb higher and prices soared.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada records record home sales for September, up 45.6% from 2019

Actual national average home price in September was a record $604,000

Twisted Label logo. (Facebook)
Ponoka’s Twisted Label is No. 1 storefront in Canada

Ladies’ fashions boutique ‘taking off’ during COVID-19

file photo
City of Wetaskiwin awarded $20 million in grant funding

The City was awarded over $20 million in grant funding throughout 2020.

Dion Hrushkin, (L) Nathan Hrushkin (centre) and Francois Therrien at the Nodwell property. Photo by NCC
Twelve-year old boy finds dinosaur fossil during summer trek in Alberta’s Badlands

The find indeed marks an exciting chapter in Nathan Hrushkin’s growing fascination with palaeontology

(Pxhere.com)
Panting, spewing droplets, poor ventilation: What makes gyms a superspreading risk

Fitness studio has been linked to more than 65 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director of Battered Women’s Support Services, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘It’s like a pressure cooker in the house:’ Calls to helplines in Canada jump in pandemic

Calls tripled in the spring in B.C. before levelling off in the summer

Most Read