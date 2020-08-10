Alberta reports 257 new cases of COVID-19

The Alberta government reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest update Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said 108 new cases were reported Friday, 101 on Saturday and 48 on Sunday. The province now has 1,090 active cases.

Hinshaw also reported five more deaths over the weekend, bringing the total to 213.

The central zone has 157 active cases and 380 recovered. The number of active cases is down for the local zone from Friday’s 224.

The City of Red Deer had 12 active cases Monday, same as Friday. The city has 50 people recovered.

The City of Lacombe has one active, Lacombe County has five – same as County of Stettler, Red Deer County has four active, Town of Sylvan Lake has two and Ponoka County has one active.

There are no active cases in Clearwater County, County of Wetaskiwin and the City of Wetaskiwin.

There are 66 people in hospital across the province, 14 of them in intensive care.

In the Calgary zone, there are 365 active cases and 6,297 recovered. In the south zone, there are 61 active cases and 1,614 recovered. The Edmonton zone has 388 active cases and 1,550 recovered.

The north zone has 116 active cases and 522 recovered.

Three active cases and 21 recovered cases in zones are to be confirmed.

There were 26,357 tests completed in the past 72 hours.

Alberta labs have now performed 770,266 tests on 631,295 Albertans.



