Alberta reports 257 new cases of COVID-19

Central zone has 157 active cases

The Alberta government reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest update Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said 108 new cases were reported Friday, 101 on Saturday and 48 on Sunday. The province now has 1,090 active cases.

Hinshaw also reported five more deaths over the weekend, bringing the total to 213.

The central zone has 157 active cases and 380 recovered. The number of active cases is down for the local zone from Friday’s 224.

The City of Red Deer had 12 active cases Monday, same as Friday. The city has 50 people recovered.

The City of Lacombe has one active, Lacombe County has five – same as County of Stettler, Red Deer County has four active, Town of Sylvan Lake has two and Ponoka County has one active.

There are no active cases in Clearwater County, County of Wetaskiwin and the City of Wetaskiwin.

There are 66 people in hospital across the province, 14 of them in intensive care.

In the Calgary zone, there are 365 active cases and 6,297 recovered. In the south zone, there are 61 active cases and 1,614 recovered. The Edmonton zone has 388 active cases and 1,550 recovered.

The north zone has 116 active cases and 522 recovered.

Three active cases and 21 recovered cases in zones are to be confirmed.

There were 26,357 tests completed in the past 72 hours.

Alberta labs have now performed 770,266 tests on 631,295 Albertans.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rent-relief program becomes new front in fight between Liberals, opposition

Just Posted

Alberta reports 257 new cases of COVID-19

Central zone has 157 active cases

Updated: Homicide reported at Village Mall Walk-In Clinic

This story is developing.

Sylvan Lake couple donates $850,000 to AACS

The donation will be put towards a new X-Ray machine for the facility

Samson Cree Nation reeling after 10 year old-boy-shot; 13-year-old charged of manslaughter

‘Don’t give up, keep praying, we will get through this’

Albertans invited to experience life on the farm next weekend

Open Farm Days runs Aug. 15-16

Canada to match donations to Lebanon relief

Canada is directing all of its aid for this crisis directly to humanitarian organizations, not the Lebanese government

Rent-relief program becomes new front in fight between Liberals, opposition

Opposition trying to draw parallels between decision to have Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. run program and the WE controversy

Ottawa sets minimum unemployment rate at 13.1% for EI calculation

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July

Oilers 50/50 raffle delayed as team resolves errors, offers refunds

Alberta fans who want to void any ticket purchases will have until noon Thursday

Who can dismiss the Governor General? A look at protocols and possibilities

The Governor General is appointed by the Queen, on the advice of the prime minister

Second phase of NHL draft lottery set for Monday

Each club eliminated from qualifying round has a 12.5 per cent shot at the No. 1 pick

Collapse of Nunavut ice shelf ‘like losing a good friend:’ glaciologist

The ice shelf on the northwestern edge of Ellesmere Island has shrunk 43 per cent

13-year-old charged in death of boy, 10 in Maskwacis

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit have laid a manslaughter charge against a 13-year-old boy from Maskwacis.

‘Caught up in the frenzy:’ Oilers 50/50 draw breaking ticket sale records

Previous record was held by Toronto Raptors fans when a 50/50 raffle reached $2 million

Most Read