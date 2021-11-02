Alberta reports 315 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths

All eight people who died, including two in Central zone, were unvaccinated

Alberta added another 315 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and eight more deaths, including two in Central zone, were reported.

All eight of those who died were unvaccinated, said Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Tuesday.

That brings the provincial active cases to 6,911, down 669 from Monday. Of the active cases, 1,274 are in the Central zone.

In the City of Red Deer there are 268 active cases. This is 25 fewer cases than the 293 reported in the Monday update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

With the latest fatalities, the province’s death toll is now bringing the province’s death toll to 3,119. To date, Central zone has had 364 deaths.

Provincially, there are 691 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 159 in intensive care units. In Alberta Health Services’ Central zone, there are 140 hospitalizations, including 17 in ICU. Of the 532 non-ICU patients provincewide, 73.8 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 159 in ICU, 86 per cent are unvaccinated and three per cent partially vaccinated. Only 11 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Red Deer County has 82 active cases of the virus, Clearwater County has 79, Lacombe County has 76, the City of Lacombe has 76, Sylvan Lake has 26, Stettler County has 32, Mountain View County has 48 and Olds has 18. Kneehill County has 38 active cases and Drumheller has 24.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 136 active cases. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 47 and Rimbey (West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County) has 23.

So far, 87.1 per cent of eligible Albertans (age 12 and older) have received at least one dose of the vaccine.



