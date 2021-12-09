Alberta reports 333 new COVID-19 cases, including two more Omicron variants

Alberta identified 333 new COVID-19 cases, including two more Omicron variant cases, on Thursday.

There are now 4,094 active cases in the province, including 19 Omicron variant cases — up two from Wednesday — to go along with the 338,141 recovered cases and 3,271 deaths. No new deaths were reported on Thursday and after further review the death of a 20-year-old reported on Wednesday was determined not to be linked to COVID.

In Central zone, there are 505 active cases, with 67 people in hospital and six in ICU.

The City of Red Deer now has 86 active cases of the virus, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Red Deer has recorded 9,463 recovered cases and 84 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Red Deer County has 39 active cases, Mountain View County has 37, the City of Lacombe has 20, Clearwater County has 14, Lacombe County has 20, Olds has 13, Stettler County has 64 and Sylvan Lake has six.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 58 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has seven and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has four.

Drumheller has 12 active cases, the City of Camrose has 12, Camrose County 12 and Kneehill County eight.

Provincially, 368 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 298 not in ICU, 65.4 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Among the 70 ICU patients, 75.7 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reminded Albertans that anyone with COVID symptoms should isolate and get tested.