Red Deer down to 124 active cases of COVID-19

There are 257 people with COVID-19 in hospital across the province, including 38 in intensive care. (Black Press file image)

Alberta is up to 4,546 active cases of COVID-19.

The province reported an additional 425 cases Friday, based on 9,913 tests, for a test positivity rate of 4.3 per cent. Overall, there have been 137,562 confirmed cases and 131,081 recovered cases.

Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Red Deer, as the city reported 124 active cases – down 11 from Thursday’s 135. The downward trend comes after the city reached a high of 565 active cases late last month.

There are 257 people in hospital across the province, including 38 in intensive care. There were two additional deaths reported Friday, bringing the death toll to 1,935 since the start of the pandemic.

The Central zone has 433 active COVID-19 cases, with 27 people in hospital and six in intensive care.

Read more:

‘A very stressful situation’: Drumheller Institution experiencing big COVID-19 outbreak, says union rep

40,000 Albertans booked for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 23 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 35 active and Clearwater County sits at 24 active.

Lacombe has 23 active and Sylvan Lake has 12 active cases, while Olds sits at 13 active. Mountain View County sits at 20 active, Kneehill County has four active and Drumheller has 59 active.

Camrose County has no active cases and the County of Stettler has one.

Camrose has one active case and Wetaskiwin has 13 actives.

In the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 39 active cases. Ponoka, including east Ponoka County, has 33 active.

Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has 19 active cases.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter