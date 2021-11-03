Alberta reports 487 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

There are 697 COVID patients in hospital, including 155 in intensive care

Alberta added another 487 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 14 more deaths, including three in Central zone.

That brings the provincial active cases to 6,693. Of the active cases, 1,186 are in the Central zone.

In the City of Red Deer there are 239 active cases. This is 29 fewer cases than the 268 reported on Tuesday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

With the latest fatalities, the province’s death toll is at 3,133. To date, Central zone has had 367 deaths.

Provincially, there are 697 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 155 in intensive care units. In Alberta Health Services’ Central zone, there are 141 hospitalizations, including 16 in ICU.

Red Deer County has 71 active cases of the virus, Clearwater County has 74, Lacombe County has 73, the City of Lacombe has 70, Sylvan Lake has 22, Stettler County has 33, City of Camrose 65, Camrose County 37, Mountain View County has 45 and Olds has 16. Kneehill County has 39 active cases and Drumheller has 21.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 128 active cases. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 46 and Rimbey (West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County) has 21.

So far, 87.2 per cent of eligible Albertans (age 12 and older) have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 80.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

www.facebook.com

Coronavirus