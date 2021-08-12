Alberta reports 550 new COVID-19 cases, Red Deer up to 76 active cases

Alberta now has over 4,000 active cases of COVID-19, the highest total since mid-May. (Advocate file photo)

Alberta appears to be hitting the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That follows a similar pattern across the country, as Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Teresa Tam said Thursday the fourth wave is underway based on national active cases.

“The latest national surveillance data indicate that a fourth wave is underway in Canada and that cases are plotting along a strong resurgence trajectory,” she said during a federal COVID-19 update.

“Nationally, there are now over 13,000 active cases — more than double from two weeks ago.”

That comes as Alberta reported 550 new cases of the virus based on 8,585 tests for a positivity rate of about 6.4 per cent.

The province now has 4,101 active cases – with both active cases and daily cases among the highest Alberta has had since late May.

There are 146 people in hospital infected with COVID-19, including 36 in the ICU. Of the 110 non-ICU patients, 77.3 per cent are unvaccinated and 9.1 per cent are partially vaccinated. Of the 36 in ICU, 90.6 per cent are unvaccinated and 5.6 per cent are partially vaccinated.

Alberta also identified 336 new variant of concern cases, with 333 of those being Delta variant cases. The province has 3,196 active variant cases.

Meanwhile, about 76.6 per cent of eligible Albertans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 67.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In the Central zone, there are 292 active cases of the virus, up 46 from Wednesday’s reporting. The region has 18 people in hospital infected with the virus, including five in the ICU.

Red Deer now has 76 active cases of COVID-19 – up seven since Wednesday’s update. According to geospatial mapping on the government’s website, Sylvan Lake has 28 active cases of the virus, Clearwater County has 18, Lacombe, County of Stettler and Lacombe County each have 17.

Red Deer County sits at 16, Camrose has 13 and Mountain View County has 12. The City of Wetaskiwin has nine, Kneehill County has seven, Olds has six, Camrose County has three and Drumheller has one.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 19 active cases of the virus. Ponoka County, including East Ponoka County has two and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County has 10 active.

With files from The Canadian Press