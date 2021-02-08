COVID-19 virus (file photo).

COVID-19 virus (file photo).

Alberta reports growing number of COVID variants

Red Deer has 276 active case of the coronavirus

A growing number of cases of the quicker spreading, more lethal U.K. virus variant are being found in Alberta — with about half not linked to travel outside the country.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Monday 25 additional cases of the virus mutation first identified in the United Kingdom have been found in the province. This brings the total to 96.

Of these, 46 cases were found not to be linked to travel, so presumably were spread within the province.

Hinshaw said screening for new variants is done for every positive COVID-19 case in Alberta.

Scientists believe the U.K. variant spreads up to 70 per cent faster than others, and that it could be about 30 per cent more deadly. For instance, if 1,000 60-year-olds were infected with the old variant, 10 might be expected to die. But this could rise to 13 deaths with the new variant.

Fortunately, Hinshaw said there’s been no spread of this virus mutation found in schools.

The province relaxed some rules to make it easier for students to participate in sports activities.

The mental health benefits of exercise are being recognized, said Hinshaw — but she warned that masking and physical distancing rules must still be followed.

A maximum of 10 players, including a coach, are being allowed to gather at one time.

“I want to stress to parents, players, trainers and coaches that it’s vital that every public health measure be followed at all times” to reduce viral spread, said Hinshaw.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 virus are reported in 313 schools around the province, she said. This amounts of 13 per cent of all Alberta schools. The combined total is 844 school viral cases since classes resumed on Jan. 11.

Alberta announced an additional 269 COVID-19 cases Monday.

The province now sits at 6,196 active cases of the virus, with 119,130 people recovered. There are 432 people in hospital, including 76 in intensive care.

There were also five additional deaths in the province over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,710 since the start of the pandemic.

Central Zone sits at 689 active cases, with 8,461 recovered. There are 33 people in hospital, including four in the ICU.

Red Deer now has 276 active cases of COVID-19.

Red Deer County sits at 27 active cases and Lacombe County has 21 active.

Sylvan Lake has 28 active, Lacombe has 34 active, Olds has two active and Drumheller has 12 active.

Mountain View County sits at eight active, Kneehill County has one active and Clearwater County has 34 active.

The County of Stettler has six active, and Camrose County sit at 128 active.

Camrose has 29 active and Wetaskiwin has 26 active cases.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 118 active cases of the virus. Ponoka County, including East Ponoka County has 12 active. Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has one active case.

So far, 120,000 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 were administered in Alberta. Hinshaw said 29,000 Albertans have received the full two doses.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions
Next story
Central Alberta author recognized by Canada Book Awards

Just Posted

COVID-19 virus (file photo).
Alberta reports growing number of COVID variants

Red Deer has 276 active case of the coronavirus

Cindy Pelletier poses for a photo before giving birth to the child she was carrying for a same-sex couple from France. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake woman says surrogacy helps complete families

Cindy Pelletier says being a surrogate is what she was meant to do

Schools closed due to extreme cold
Extreme cold has closed Sylvan Lake schools, classes move online

Chinook’s Edge schools are closed today, RDCRS remain open though busses are cancelled

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada was released for Oct. 7, 2020. (File photo)
Gov’t of Alberta identifies 348 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Central zone currently has 654 active cases

There are 475 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, including 89 in intensive care. (File photo)
One new COVID-19 death in Red Deer, 396 new cases province-wide

Province set to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Monday

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

‘We Need More Toilet Paper’ author Christine Orme with two of her cairn terriers, Ripley and PJ. Contributed photo
Central Alberta author recognized by Canada Book Awards

The self-published book is intended for ages three to eight

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

Ahmed Al-Rawi, assistant professor at the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University. (SFU photo)
B.C. prof joins 19 global experts to create online guide to fight COVID misinformation

‘The handbook can be an important tool for those in our communities who do not believe in the importance of COVID vaccinations’

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has been climbing up since Jan. 20 at Red Deer’s Olymel meat processing plant. (File photo by Advocate Staff)
Alberta pork plant sees rise in COVID cases, 1 death, in recent weeks

Employees were informed of the death in late January

People shop in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. COVID-19 has taken a toll on many Canadians, but for Chinese-Canadians the impacts have been magnified by racism aimed at individuals and businesses, community leaders say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Chinese-Canadians voice worries about racism, job losses one year in to pandemic

Grocery stores and restaurants owned by Chinese-Canadians have been particularly affected by misinformation

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks in Halifax on January 11, 2021. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the government plans to distribute more than 70,000 Pfizer-BiotNTech vaccine doses this week, but no Moderna doses amid recent delivery delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccination program won’t get better this week

Health Canada could approve a third vaccine for use this week, this one from AstraZeneca.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with Mike Evans (13) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Gronkowski scored a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Brady’s Bunch: Tampa Bay dominates Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl 55

Seventh NFL title for legendary QB

Most Read