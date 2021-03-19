Alberta reports 696 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday

Across the province there are 276 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 48 in intensive care. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Alberta now has 5,429 active cases of COVID-19.

According to the province’s website, Alberta reported 696 additional cases of the virus Friday, based on 11,918 tests for a test positivity rate of 5.8 per cent.

That case number is the highest single-day total since Jan. 16.

There are now 276 people in hospital province-wide, with 48 in intensive care. There were no deaths reported Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,957 people have died from COVID-19.

The province reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 variantsFriday, bringing the provincial total to 1,318.

“Simple acts such as physical distancing from anyone not in your household and staying home when sick will help protect us, our families and our communities,” said Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Twitter.

“I know we’ve all had enough of COVID-19 restrictions, but we must be vigilant a little longer.”

The Central zone 217 variant cases and 675 active cases of the virus. There are 31 people in hospital in the zone, including 10 in intensive care.

Red Deer has 106 active cases of the virus – up five from Thursday’s 101 active.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 16 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 36 active and Clearwater County sits at 29 active.

Lacombe has 40 active and Sylvan Lake has 16 active cases, while Olds sits at eight active. Mountain View County sits at 12 active, Kneehill County has four active and Drumheller has 60 active.

Camrose County sits at two active cases and the County of Stettler has six active. Camrose has two active cases and Wetaskiwin has 32 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County including Maskwacis has 55 active. Ponoka, including east Ponoka County has 76 active and Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has, 21 active.

Alberta has administered 439,069 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 346,134 Albertans have received at least one dose.



