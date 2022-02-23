Alberta reports 791 new COVID-19 cases

Alberta identified 791 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 53 more deaths have been reported since last Thursday.

There are now 11,189 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 508,032 recovered cases.

Among the new deaths due to implications of COVID-19, three were in Red Deer and 10 in central zone. The province’s death toll is now 3,883, including 488 in central zone.

There are 1,464 active cases in Alberta Health Services’ central zone, including 327 in Red Deer. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Red Deer has reported 13,242 recovered cases and 94 deaths.

Meanwhile, Red Deer County has 120 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 52, Lacombe County has 44, Olds has 53, Mountain View County has 42, Clearwater County has 52, the City of Lacombe has 43 and Stettler County has 35.

The City of Camrose has 76, Kneehill County has 40, Drumheller had 27 and Camrose County has 24.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 218 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 27 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has 22.

Provincially, there are 1,373 people currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 90 who have been admitted into intensive care units.

In the central zone, there are 141 hospitalizations, including four in the ICU.

Over the last week, 28.2 per cent of new non-ICU admissions are incidental cases. COVID-19 is the primary cause of admission or a contributing cause in 69.2 per cent of cases. The remaining 2.6 per cent are undetermined. For ICU, 15 per cent were incidental, 85 per cent of new admissions were due to COVID.



