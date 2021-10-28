Alberta reports 8,389 active cases of COVID-19, 12 more deaths

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health urged “compassion” for those experiencing vaccine hesitancy.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Thursday that fear of uncertainty was behind many people putting off getting inoculated against the COVID-19 virus. Anyone in this position should be encouraged to seek out information from trusted experts, she added.

A virtual town hall meeting was held on Wednesday on vaccines pregnancy and fertility and Hinshaw thanked Albertans for their participation and thoughtful questions. She urged visiting Alberta/ca for more information.

Viral cases in the province were heading back down again on Thursday.

Alberta had 531 new active COVID-19 cases, decreasing the provincial total to 8,387.

In the City of Red Deer there are 325 active cases. This is 28 fewer cases than the 353 reported in Wednesday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Twelve new deaths were also reported in Alberta, bringing the province’s death toll to 3,085. Two of the new deaths were in the Central zone, which now has had 357 deaths in total.

Of the new viral cases, 330 (60.11 per cent) were unvaccinated, 41 (7.47 per cent) were partially vaccinated and 178 (32.42) were completely vaccinated. Of the total active cases, 5,137 (61.25 per cent) are unvaccinated, 635 (7.57 per cent) are partially vaccinated and 2,615 (31.18 per cent) are fully vaccinated.

Provincially, there are 779 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 in intensive care units. In Alberta Health Services’ Central zone, there are 161 hospitalizations, including 19 in ICU.

Red Deer County has 112 active cases of the virus, Clearwater County has 107, Lacombe County has 86, the City of Lacombe has 86, Sylvan Lake has 30, Stettler County has 38, Mountain View County has 57 and Olds has 23. Kneehill County has 38 active cases and Drumheller has 31.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 232 active cases. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 49 and Rimbey (West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County) has 41.

So far, 86.8 per cent of eligible Albertans (age 12 and older) have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 79.6 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

Hinshaw urged people to follow provincial safety protocols and have a fun and safe Halloween.

