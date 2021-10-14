Alberta reports 916 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths on Thursday

Central zone has 183 in hospital, including 14 in intensive care

Alberta announced 916 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 more deaths on Thursday.

The province now has 13,423 active cases with 1,016 in hospital, including 231 in intensive care.

Alberta is now up to 2,930 deaths due to implications of COVID-19.

Central zone has 2,645 active cases of COVID-19, with 183 people in hospital, including 14 in the ICU. There have been 318 deaths in the local zone, including 70 in Red Deer.

According to geospatial mapping on the government’s website, Red Deer has 558 active cases of the virus. Lacombe County has 203, County of Stettler has 75, Clearwater County sits at 185, Red Deer County has 147, Kneehill County has 104 active and Mountain View County has 77.

Lacombe has 142 active cases of COVID-19, the City of Camrose has 95, Sylvan Lake has 75, Camrose County has 54, Wetaskiwin has 63 and Olds has 29.

Provincially, ICU capacity of 372 ICU beds, including 199 additional spaces is currently at 76 per cent capacity, said Alberta Health Services on Thursday.

“Without the additional surge spaces, provincial ICU capacity would be at 163 per cent.”

In Central zone, 20 ICU beds, including 8 additional spaces, are available. The Central zone ICU is operating at 75 per cent of current capacity.



