COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Alberta reports a record 1,026 new COVID cases Saturday

The province has 9,103 active cases of the virus

  • Nov. 14, 2020 3:30 p.m.
  News

Alberta reported a record 1,026 new COVID cases on Saturday.

There were three new deaths, bringing the total to 401 COVID-related fatalities in the province. None of the deaths were in the central zone.

There were 256 people in hospital, an increase of 16, and 54 in intensive care.

The province has 9,103 active cases of the virus, up from 8,593 on Friday.

In the central zone, there were 353 active cases, which is the same number reported Friday, and 1,053 recovered cases.

ALSO READ: Red Deer administration recommends against mask wearing bylaw

There were seven people hospitalized in the zone because of the virus, with no one in intensive care.

The province did not provide testing information, citing technical difficulties, so the test positivity rate is unknown.

On Friday, the provincial government had reported 94 cases in Red Deer.

“Today marks the first time we’ve seen over 1,000 new daily cases,” tweeted Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

“I know Albertans are concerned with the alarming rise in cases – I share these concerns.”

Hinshaw is expected to provide a full update on Monday.

Coronavirus

Ponoka flag display to be taken down on schedule despite controversy

Most Read