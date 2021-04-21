Highest daily count of 2021 so far: Alberta reports 1,699 COVID-19 cases

Variants now make up 59 per cent of Alberta’s active cases

Alberta completed 18,412 COVID-19 tests, as reported on Wednesday, for a test positivity rate of 9.5 per cent. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Alberta reported an additional 1,699 additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Wednesday’s daily case count was the highest of 2021 and the highest since Dec. 13.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted the latest data. Because of a technical issue, the province was only able to provide limited numbers.

Hinshaw confirmed the province completed 18,412 COVID-19 tests for a test positivity rate of 9.5 per cent.

The province is reporting 18,873 active cases.

Hinshaw also reported an additional 1,332 variant of concern cases, which make up 59 per cent of the province’s active cases.

“I remain concerned about the high spread in our province. We all must continue to work together on behalf of our loved ones, neighbours, co-workers and communities to bend the curve and drive cases down province-wide,” Hinshaw tweeted.

The province did not provide updated regional numbers Wednesday.

As of Tuesday’s update, Red Deer has 483 active cases of COVID-19.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 126 active cases of the virus as of Tuesday, Lacombe County has 73 active and Clearwater County sits at 31 active.

Lacombe has 90 active and Sylvan Lake has 55 active cases, while Olds sits at 74 active. Mountain View County sits at 83 active, Kneehill County has 39 active and Drumheller has 29 active.

Camrose County sits at 84 active cases and the County of Stettler has 16.

Camrose is at 136 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 141 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 249 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 107 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 19 active.