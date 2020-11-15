(Black Press file)

Alberta reports close to 1,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday

Detailed update expected Monday

Alberta government confirmed 991 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and six additional deaths.

That brings the total number of active cases to 9,618 in the province and 407 virus-deaths.

The update confirmed 262 people in hospital with 58 in intensive care.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, said the province is at a critical point on Twitter.

“As I’ve said before, we are at a critical point, and we all have a say in how we’ll fare in the weeks and months ahead. The targeted measured introduced last week include a number of actions that you and your household can take to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“If you reside in a community on the enhanced list, refrain from any social gatherings inside your home, wear a mask in all indoor workplaces and limit your cohorts to three.”

The last detailed update the government provided was Friday. According to that update, Red Deer sat at 94 active cases and central zone at 353.

The enhanced status applies to the City of Red Deer, the City of Lacombe, Ponoka County, the City of Wetaskiwin and County of Wetaskiwin according to the government’s COVID-19 status map Sunday.

The next update with the chief medical officer of health is expected Monday.


Most Read