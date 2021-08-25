Red Deer has fifth-highest active case total in Alberta

Of Alberta’s active cases, about 16 per cent are among fully vaccinated people, 10 per cent are partially vaccinated and 72 per cent are unvaccinated. (File photo by Black Press Media)

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Red Deer has the fifth-highest active case total in Alberta.

Red Deer sits at 222 active cases, behind only Edmonton, Calgary, Medicine Hat and Grande Prairie.

The province also saw another sharp rise in cases Wednesday, as Alberta reported 1,076 new infections based on 11,747 tests for a positivity rate of 9.1 per cent.

Wednesday was the first time since May 15 the province had reported more than 1,000 new cases.

Of the new cases, about 20 per cent are among fully vaccinated people, 10 per cent are partially vaccinated and 70 per cent are unvaccinated individuals.

There are now 8,496 active cases of the virus in the province, with 284 people in hospital, including 59 in intensive care. The 284 hospitalizations are the highest since early June. Of Alberta’s active cases, about 16 per cent are among fully vaccinated people, 10 per cent are partially vaccinated and 72 per cent are unvaccinated.

“Today’s COVID-19 case numbers are alarming and must be a wake-up call for Jason Kenney and the entire UCP government. This is the highest number of cases we have seen in more than three months and all indicators are trending in the wrong direction,” said Alberta NDP health critic David Shepherd in a statement Wednesday.

“Another 26 Albertans were hospitalized in the last 24 hours alone. There are double the number of Albertans fighting in hospital today than on July 1st when Jason Kenney declared the pandemic over and started celebrating what he called ‘Freedom Day’.”

Alberta also reported 721 variant of concern cases and there are 6,925 active variant cases in the province.

The Central zone has 874 active cases of the virus, with 26 people in hospital, including five in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the province’s website, there are 70 active cases in Lacombe County, 65 in Red Deer County and 64 in Mountain View County.

Clearwater County has 50 active cases of the virus, Sylvan Lake has 50, Olds has 47 and Lacombe has 24. Kneehill County sits at 14 active, County of Stettler has 27, Camrose has 18, Drumheller has 12, the City of Wetaskiwin has 13 and Camrose County has 10.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis has 38 active cases, Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has 20 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 15 active.



