Alberta reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases

Alberta added another 516 COVID-19 cases Thursday and four new deaths.

The province now has 6,515 active cases of the virus, with 3,137 deaths due to the implications of COVID-19.

There are 677 people in hospital infected with COVID-19, including 146 in the ICU.

In the Central zone, there are 1,176 active cases, with 141 people in hospital and 16 in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Red Deer has 238 active cases, down one from Wednesday.

Red Deer County has 77 active cases of the virus, Clearwater County has 70, Lacombe County has 71, the City of Lacombe has 78, Sylvan Lake has 22, Stettler County has 24, City of Camrose 71, Camrose County 38, Mountain View County has 47 and Olds has 22. Kneehill County has 36 active cases and Drumheller has 19.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 120 active cases. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 42 and Rimbey (West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County) has 23.

So far, 87.2 per cent of eligible Albertans (age 12 and older) have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 80.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.