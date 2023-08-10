Alberta sailing provincials to be hosted in Sylvan Lake

Alberta sailing provincials are set to be hosted in Sylvan Lake at Camp Kuriakos from Sept. 2 to 4 for the dinghy sailors and Sept. 2 to 3 for the keelboat sailors.

Sylvan Lake was an ideal location to host provincials, said John Cormack, Alberta Sailing Association (ASA) director in charge of assets.

“Having a location between Edmonton and Calgary that is a great size in an ideal location is why the event is coming to (Sylvan) Lake.”

Braedyn Denney an ASA Race coach told Sylvan Lake News that the water has been beautiful during practices.

“The lake itself is gorgeous. We have been out training and have had some really good breeze. The water is lovely and it is a great place to be.”

During provincials, 50 dinghies are set to participate. They will be separated into fleets, explained ASA provincial regatta chair and former commodore of the Sylvan Lake Sailing club Susan Cossi.

“We’re also expecting, hopefully. 10 keelboats to participate but with registration not complete the numbers are not yet finalized.”

For each day of the event, three to four races will hopefully take place, but the sport of sailing it is always weather dependent.

“It depends what the wind is like. You get a day where the weather is perfect and you can do three or four races or you can have days where the weather isn’t good and you can do only one or two,” Denney said.

Having this event at the lake also shines a spotlight on the community, Cossi said.

“Hosting provincials here will help bring exposure about Sylvan Lake to people who don’t know about the community and will help show what the town has to offer.”

People will be welcome to view the races from a distance as to not interfere with the sailors participating in the event.

“Come out come watch the races but we just ask for people coming out on their boats to watch the races that they stay clear of the course,” Cossi said.

Registration for the event is currently open and more information is available on the ASA website.

“This will be the regatta of the season and an opportunity not to miss,” Cossi said.