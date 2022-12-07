Indigenous drummers perform a song during the official start of the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. First Nations Chiefs in Alberta and Saskatchewan are calling for their provinces to toss legislation they say is inherently undemocratic, unconstitutional and will infringe on Indigenous rights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Alberta, Saskatchewan chiefs call for sovereignty acts to be withdrawn

First Nations chiefs in Alberta and Saskatchewan are calling for their provinces to toss proposed legislation they say is inherently undemocratic, unconstitutional and infringes on Indigenous rights.

The chiefs are putting forward an emergency resolution at the Assembly of First Nations special assembly to reject sovereignty bills that are before both provincial legislatures.

Chief Tony Alexis on behalf of Treaty 6 says there has been no consultation or dialogue with First Nations around the Alberta bill.

It has been criticized for giving the premier and cabinet unchecked powers to pass laws behind close doors, although amendments to change that have recently been put forward.

Vice Chief Aly Bear of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations also says the act in Saskatchewan is unconstitutional.

It looks to unilaterally amend the Constitution to reassert the province’s jurisdiction over its natural resources.

Both chiefs say they do not want the bills amended — they want them withdrawn.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cenovus Energy to boost oil production in 2023
Next story
Mint issues black-ringed toonie in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Just Posted

Wolf Creek Public Schools logo
ST Math partnership helping improve outcomes in Wolf Creek Public Schools

(Josh Berson photo)
SLAACS temporarily closed due to staffing

Nate Horner
Feeder Association Loan Guarantee Program to receive $50 million increase

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?