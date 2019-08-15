Jason Kenney, leader of the United Conservative Party in Alberta, speaks with a reporter at the Conservative national convention in Halifax on August 25, 2018. Human smuggling is a modern form of slavery and it’s time for Alberta to take real action to fight it, according to United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney. Kenney unveiled his party’s nine point action plan on Human Trafficking Awareness Day, saying it was designed to prevent trafficking, protect victims, and prosecute traffickers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Alberta, Saskatchewan say they have no plans to put carbon tax stickers on pumps

The federal government has imposed a carbon tax on Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick

Carbon-tax-fighting governments in Alberta and Saskatchewan say they have no plans to follow Ontario’s lead and force gas stations to put anti-carbon tax stickers on their pumps.

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has set Aug. 30 as a deadline for stations to have the stickers posted or face fines of up to $10,000 a day.

The stickers say the federal carbon tax has added 4.4 cents a litre to the price of gasoline, which will rise to 11 cents per litre by 2022.

In Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney’s office says his government is focused on a court challenge of the federal tax.

A spokesman for Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the government has no plan to make the stickers mandatory.

READ MORE: Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

The federal government has imposed a carbon tax on Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick because they opted not to bring in their own carbon pricing, and plans to do so in Alberta in the new year.

Ottawa has promised to rebate much of the money collected directly to taxpayers in each of those provinces.

In a statement, Kenney’s office said Alberta drivers already know the effects of a carbon tax on gasoline prices, because the previous NDP government had one that Kenney’s government repealed.

“We are challenging the federal government’s constitutional authority to impose Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax, and are confident in our case. That is our focus at this time,” the statement said.

A statement from Moe’s spokesman was brief.

“Saskatchewan has no plans to mandate operators to display stickers showing the cost of the carbon tax on gas prices,” said Jim Billington.

Legislation making the stickers mandatory in Ontario was included in the budget bill. The cost of printing 25,000 decals was pegged at about $5,000 and does not include the price of distributing them to the province’s 3,200 gas stations.

The plan has been criticized by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, which has said its members have expressed concerns regarding the political nature of the stickers.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna blasted the stickers in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“This is just par for the course for a government wasting taxpayers’ dollars to fight climate action instead of climate change,” she wrote.

“And now they are impeding the free speech of small-business owners.”

The Canadian Press

