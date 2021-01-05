On Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said the province has completed more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours with the positivity rate of 8.2 per cent. (Photo by Government of Alberta)

On Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said the province has completed more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours with the positivity rate of 8.2 per cent. (Photo by Government of Alberta)

Alberta sees 26 additional COVID-19 deaths: Red Deer active cases down

One new death in Central zone

Alberta reported 843 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

In her first update of the new year, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said the province is still dealing with elevated numbers of the virus.

“There is still a stretch of hard road ahead of us. COVID-19 is still here and still threatens our health system and the well-being of our friends, family and neighbours,” Hinshaw said.

“We are seeing a stabilization in cases, with occasional days of low new cases due to lower testing volumes. Overall, new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions for COVID-19 are still very high in our province.”

Hinshaw says the province has completed more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 8.2 per cent. She added that 919 people are in hospital, with 140 in the ICU across Alberta.

The province also announced an additional 26 COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours. One of those deaths was in Central zone – a man in his 90s, who died on Jan. 4. His death is linked to an outbreak at the Coronation Long Term Care Centre.

Central zone has 1,431 active cases of the virus. In the region, there are 99 people in hospital and 16 in intensive care.

Red Deer is down to 256 active cases of the virus, according to the province’s geospatial mapping. Red Deer last had 261 active cases Monday, which was down from 277 as of Dec. 30.

Red Deer County has 60 active cases, Clearwater County has 38 active, Mountain View County has 31 active and Kneehill County has 10 active.

Lacombe County has 36 active cases and Lacombe has 41 active.

Sylvan Lake sits at 35 active cases and Olds has 32 active.

Camrose has 58 active and Camrose County has 19 active. Ponoka County, the County of Wetaskiwin and the City of Wetaskiwin have combined 527 cases.

In February, Alberta hopes to start vaccinating those who are 75 and over as part of phase 1B.

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro also noted the province has completed more than 26,000 vaccinations and added that more shipments are on the way. Shandro said the province is also planning to complete phase 1A, vaccinating residents and workers in supportive living and long-term care homes.

Hinshaw added the new shipment contains around 13,000 doses.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Returning travellers no longer eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: Trudeau

Just Posted

On Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said the province has completed more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours with the positivity rate of 8.2 per cent. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
Alberta sees 26 additional COVID-19 deaths: Red Deer active cases down

One new death in Central zone

Sylvan Lake's Best Western Plus Chateau Inn on Lakeshore Drive has applied to the town to convert to apartments. Photo from Best Western Plus Chateau Inn Facebook page
Sylvan Lake hotel eyeing apartment conversion to cope with economic downturn

Oil and gas industry struggles and pandemic made hotel unprofitable

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Sylvan Lake RCMP investigate fatal New Year’s Day collision

Both drivers were transported to the hospital where the driver of the westbound truck was pronounced deceased

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Alberta RCMP brings awareness and shares an educational approach on hate crime

RCMP recommend Hate Incidents be documented throught the Alberta Stop Hate website

Members of the Balisky family Chevey, left to right, Jewel, Wade, Fleur, Aubrey, Remington, Indya are shown in this handout image. Four people who died in a helicopter crash on New Year’s Day are being identified by loved ones as members of a strong and loving farm family from a small community in northern Alberta. The families of Wade Balisky, 45, and Aubrey Balisky, 37, say in a joint statement that they are grappling with the loss of the couple and two of their children, Jewel, 8, and Fleur, 2.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Alberta helicopter crash victims identified as parents, two children in family of seven

The family lived together in the small farming community of DeBolt, Alta.

Christmas decorations are seen in front of an office building in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts

Braeden Lousier is shown in this undated handout photo. His mother, Lia Lousier, says a dream trip to Hawaii for the terminally ill boy was postponed because of COVID-19. And she’s outraged by various politicians and staff who decided to travel abroad over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lia Lousier
Alberta mom angry over travel scandal after Make-A-Wish trip postponed for sick son

Braeden Lousier is one of 100 people in the world to be diagnosed with Hajdu-Cheney syndrome

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
First Alberta health care worker dies of COVID-19

‘Their service will not be forgotten.’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Returning travellers no longer eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: Trudeau

Non-essential travellers will have to quarantine, provide negative COVID test

Canada’s Bowen Byram (4) is knocked into Russia goalie Yaroslav Askarov (1) by defenseman Semyon Chistyakov (6) during first second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada to play for world junior hockey gold after pounding Russia 5-0

Canadian goalie Levi records third shutout of tourney in victory

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at the Rideau Club in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Alberta has recorded its first death from COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick FILE – Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at the Rideau Club in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
7 UCP cabinet ministers, MLAs, staff resign after holiday travels: Kenney

Alberta premier had faced criticism for not making moves sooner

Office towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto’s financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the average amount paid to the country’s top chief executives in 2019 was down from 2018, but was still more than 200 times the average worker compensation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan
Ottawa urged to ban CEO bonuses if wage subsidy paid and add top COVID tax bracket

A strong stock market recovery should mean that half of executives will see the same or higher payouts, experts say

Workers are seen at a check-in counter at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Airlines say a slew of questions remain around the federal government’s decision that requires returning passengers to first show negative results on COVID-19 tests taken abroad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Airlines slam ‘confusion’ new COVID-19 testing rules create for carriers, passengers

Transport Department has yet to provide a list of foreign agencies whose tests are considered acceptable

(The Canadian Press)
Frustration grows as list of UCP MLAs who travelled over holidays grows

The premier faced criticism for being slow to impose new restrictions in mid-December

Most Read