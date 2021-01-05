Alberta sees 26 additional COVID-19 deaths: Red Deer active cases down

On Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said the province has completed more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours with the positivity rate of 8.2 per cent. (Photo by Government of Alberta)

Alberta reported 843 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

In her first update of the new year, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said the province is still dealing with elevated numbers of the virus.

“There is still a stretch of hard road ahead of us. COVID-19 is still here and still threatens our health system and the well-being of our friends, family and neighbours,” Hinshaw said.

“We are seeing a stabilization in cases, with occasional days of low new cases due to lower testing volumes. Overall, new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions for COVID-19 are still very high in our province.”

Hinshaw says the province has completed more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 8.2 per cent. She added that 919 people are in hospital, with 140 in the ICU across Alberta.

The province also announced an additional 26 COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours. One of those deaths was in Central zone – a man in his 90s, who died on Jan. 4. His death is linked to an outbreak at the Coronation Long Term Care Centre.

Central zone has 1,431 active cases of the virus. In the region, there are 99 people in hospital and 16 in intensive care.

Red Deer is down to 256 active cases of the virus, according to the province’s geospatial mapping. Red Deer last had 261 active cases Monday, which was down from 277 as of Dec. 30.

Red Deer County has 60 active cases, Clearwater County has 38 active, Mountain View County has 31 active and Kneehill County has 10 active.

Lacombe County has 36 active cases and Lacombe has 41 active.

Sylvan Lake sits at 35 active cases and Olds has 32 active.

Camrose has 58 active and Camrose County has 19 active. Ponoka County, the County of Wetaskiwin and the City of Wetaskiwin have combined 527 cases.

In February, Alberta hopes to start vaccinating those who are 75 and over as part of phase 1B.

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro also noted the province has completed more than 26,000 vaccinations and added that more shipments are on the way. Shandro said the province is also planning to complete phase 1A, vaccinating residents and workers in supportive living and long-term care homes.

Hinshaw added the new shipment contains around 13,000 doses.



