Alberta sending personal protective equipment to provinces in need

The provincial government has announced it will support other provinces with personal protective equipment.

On Saturday, Premier Jason Kenney announced the province will send supplies to British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec to help address unprecedented demand.

Ontario will receive 250,000 N95 masks, 2.5 million procedural masks, 15 million nitrile gloves, 87,000 goggles and 50 ventilators from Alberta.

Alberta will also provide Quebec with 250,000 N95 masks, two million procedure masks and 15 million nitrile gloves. British Columbia will receive 250,000 N95 masks.

“Albertans should be very proud that we are able to extend a helping hand to our Canadian brothers and sisters in this time of need,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

“It is because of Albertans’ efforts to isolate and the incredible job being done by frontline health-care workers that we are in a position to support others during this crisis. We want all of our country to know that in both good times and bad, Alberta is there for Canada.”

Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia are the provinces most impacted by COVID-19. Quebec currently has more than 11,670 cases and 241 deaths, Ontario has more than 6,640 cases and 253 deaths, and British Columbia has more than 1,400 cases and 55 deaths.

Alberta will begin shipping these items next week, and is willing to provide more supplies to other provinces as the need arises and as supplies arrive in our province.

Recent COVID-19 modelling projections indicate the most probable scenario for Alberta is the virus will reach its peak mid-May. An estimated 820 people could require hospitalization during the peak period, with more than a quarter requiring critical care.

Based on that modelling, with current supply stockpiles and more shipments on the way, Alberta will retain enough of each of the PPE items to maintain an adequate supply of each.

Tyler Shandro, minister of health, said “our team of Alberta health experts is very confident in our modelling data and our expected need for PPE and ventilators.

“I assure all Albertans that we have ample supply. We are in a position both to keep Albertans safe and to help ensure Canadian health care systems from coast to coast are equipped to take on the challenges ahead,” said Shandro.

It is expected the ventilators will remain in Ontario until the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak has passed.

Alberta is currently in the process of doubling its ventilator supply by the end of April to ensure the health care system has the capacity to support provincial response.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter