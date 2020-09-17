Asymptomatic testing will now be available for “priority groups” who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Alberta shifting to ‘targeted approach’ to asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Alberta’s central zone down to 29 active cases

Alberta is shifting to a “more targeted approach” to COVID-19 asymptomatic testing, says Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

The province will target asymptomatic testing for “those who most need it and where it is most likely to identify positive cases,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said during a live update Thursday afternoon.

“This is the best way to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of Albertans during the winter and flu season,” Hinshaw said, adding this will also reduce testing wait times and speed up access to results.

Asymptomatic testing will be available for “priority groups” who are most likely to spread the virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. These groups include residents and staff at congregate settings, health-care workers, school teachers and staff, and Albertans experiencing homelessness.

“This change to focus on priority groups will help ensure testing is scheduled as quickly as possible and shorten the length of time that Albertans are waiting to get results,” said Hinshaw.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms, is a close contact with a confirmed case and linked to an outbreak will continue to be tested, she added.

While testing is no longer recommended for asymptomatic Albertans who are not in these priority groups, or with no known exposure, people who have already booked a test can still get one.

The City of Red Deer still has eight active COVID-19 cases, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Alberta Health Service’s central zone is down to 29 active cases, which is three fewer than Wednesday.

Lacombe County, Sylvan Lake and Mountain View County have one active case each. Ponoka County and the City of Wetaskiwin have two cases each.

Total cases have increased by 146 in the province – there are currently 1,483 active cases and 14,537 recovered cases.

Forty-one people are currently in hospital, eight of whom are in ICU. There are no hospitalizations in the central zone.

Edmonton has the most active cases, with 751. Meanwhile, Calgary has 470, the north zone has 193, the south zone has 38 and two are located in an unknown area.

The upcoming winter will provide a “significant challenge” for Alberta, said Hinshaw. During influenza season, there will be a greater chance of catching a cold or flu, which have similar symptoms to COVID.

“More people with symptoms means that we will see more people needing to be tested,” she said.

“Our lab system needs to support cases of both COVID-19 and influenza. Winter also means that we will be spending more time indoors and COVID-19 is a virus that spreads easily through close contact, especially indoors.”

Hinshaw said people spending more time indoors will increase the risk of exposure, which also increases the need for quick and timely testing.

“COVID-19 testing will remain crucial to supporting a safe school year and keeping Alberta’s economy open throughout the winter,” she said.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Easier, quicker saliva sampling eyed for next stage of COVID-19 testing
Next story
BREAKING: Ponoka kidnapping suspect at large, two others charged

Just Posted

Alberta shifting to ‘targeted approach’ to asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Alberta’s central zone down to 29 active cases

BREAKING: Ponoka kidnapping suspect at large, two others charged

Charges laid against three individuals after Sept. 7 incident

COVID-19: Central zone cases down to 32 Wednesday

No active cases in some central Alberta communities

PHOTOS: High School Rodeo action

AHRA D2 Battle River High School Rodeo was held at in Ponoka Sept. 12 and 13

Active cases down in central zone Tuesday

No active cases in some local municipalities

Notley to stay on as Alberta NDP leader for 2023 provincial election

The NDP took almost all of Edmonton but few seats outside of the city

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla near Ponoka

Incident took place in July

B.C., Alberta sending nearly 300 fire personnel by Friday to help battle wildfires in Oregon

Some 230 firefighters, most from British Columbia but including a number from Alberta, will be deployed Friday

Death of mother grizzly a ‘big loss’ for bear population in Banff park: experts

The bear, known as No. 143, spent most of her time in the backcountry of Banff

U.S.-Canadian border closure reportedly could extend through November

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

Intoxicated male arrested by Ponoka RCMP passes away after fall

Incident remains under investigation by ASIRT

Breton RCMP activate Search and Rescue to locate four overdue adults

Four adults found safely near the North Saskatchewan River.

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

Most Read